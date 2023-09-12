Connect with us

Black Business: Cay Skin

Clay Skin Business Spotlight

Cay Skin was created by Winnie Harlow after suffering a severe sunburn injury on a photoshoot because she had to avoid the white cast that existing products with SPF left on her skin. Cay Skin products are made with a blend of gentle, island-based ingredients like Sea Moss and high-performance skincare actives. Vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist-tested. Visit the website to shop for sunscreen for melanated skin. https://cayskin.com/

