Black Business: Cay Skin

Cay Skin was created by Winnie Harlow after suffering a severe sunburn injury on a photoshoot because she had to avoid the white cast that existing products with SPF left on her skin. Cay Skin products are made with a blend of gentle, island-based ingredients like Sea Moss and high-performance skincare actives. Vegan, cruelty-free, silicone-free, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist-tested. Visit the website to shop for sunscreen for melanated skin. https://cayskin.com/
Meet the Founder of UNWRP, Ashley London Fouyolle, a multidisciplinary designer, who started the company in a small bedroom of her Brooklyn apartment in...
CHICAGO DEFENDER — Christi Love, founder of With an Eye PR, partnered with Que Johnson, CEO of 529 Management, and Lore Enjoli, CEO of...
Andrea is the founder of Pretty Honest Candles. Pretty Honest Candles are free of synthetic fragrances, dyes, and phthalates. The Demeter Goddess Candle is...
‘The Reality Coach’ has been an eye-opener behind the scenes in motivational speaking, hosting, and entertaining audiences well. ‘The Reality Coach’ is local in...