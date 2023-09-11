Connect with us

Black Business: Pretty Honest Candles

Pretty Honest Candles

Andrea is the founder of Pretty Honest Candles. Pretty Honest Candles are free of synthetic fragrances, dyes, and phthalates. The Demeter Goddess Candle is a handcrafted soy candle that is unscented. It is named after Demeter, the Greek goddess of agriculture and fertility. Pretty Honest Candles provides a clean, high-quality candle that looks great on your mantle all while helping your space feel more like home. Visit the website to shop and subscribe. https://www.prettyhonestshop.com/

Follow them on all Social Media platforms @PrettyHonestCandles

