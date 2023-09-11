Superb Woman: Hon. Veretta Anderson Frazier

The Hon. Veretta Anderson Frazier is the Presiding Judge of 44th District Court. Previously she was a partner at West & Associates, LLP specializing in commercial litigation, employment litigation, school law and personal injury litigation, former assistant general counsel at Snelling & Snelling, Inc., and an associate at Jenkens & Gilchrist, PC. Hailing from Chicago, the Judge attended Luther High School in South Chicago before attending Kenwood Academy High School. She graduated from the University of Illinois Chicago with a degree in political science and criminal justices he graduated with honors from Texas Southern University—Thurgood Marshall School of Law. A former member of Junior League, she is a wife and mother, member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.