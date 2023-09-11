Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Hon. Veretta Anderson Frazier

Published

Hon. Veretta Anderson Frazier

The Hon. Veretta Anderson Frazier is the Presiding Judge of 44th District Court. Previously she was a partner at West & Associates, LLP specializing in commercial litigation, employment litigation, school law and personal injury litigation, former assistant general counsel at Snelling & Snelling, Inc., and an associate at Jenkens & Gilchrist, PC. Hailing from Chicago, the Judge attended Luther High School in South Chicago before attending Kenwood Academy High School. She graduated from the University of Illinois Chicago with a degree in political science and criminal justices he graduated with honors from Texas Southern University—Thurgood Marshall School of Law. A former member of Junior League, she is a wife and mother, member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Superb Women Superb Women

Superb Woman

Superb Women: August 2023

Our Superb Women! By Cheryl SmithTexas Metro News 2021 was the “Year of the Woman,” especially the Black Woman! For 10 months, we dedicated...

2 days ago
Patrice Marie Cook Manigo (1) Patrice Marie Cook Manigo (1)

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Patrice Marie Cook Manigo

Happy Birthday Patrice Marie Cook Manigo! This Bad Mamma Jamma, from Elba, Alabama; moved to New Jersey with her family when she was young....

2 days ago
Rhonda Sullivan Hughes Rhonda Sullivan Hughes

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Rhonda Sullivan Hughes

Rhonda Sullivan Hughes is a writer, road cyclist, scuba diver, skier, “yankee,” Longhorn and Razorback mom! And corporate event manager and marketing guru! She...

3 days ago
Toya Vickers Toya Vickers

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Toya Vickers

Toya Raylonn Vickers is an award winning writer and author and CEO/Founder of Toy Shelf Services LLC. She previously worked as an operations supervisor...

4 days ago
Advertisement