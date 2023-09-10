Superb Women: August 2023

Our Superb Women!

By Cheryl Smith

Texas Metro News

2021 was the “Year of the Woman,” especially the Black Woman! For 10 months, we dedicated this space to uplifting Black women and spreading a message that we need to show love and empower people with love instead of destroying them with hate and disrespect. We celebrate Black Women and call them SUPERB! AND WE ARE KEEPING THE CELEBRATION GOING FOREVER! We love you Black Queens!

MARINA MCLEAN

Marina McLean is a keynote speaker, recording artist, songwriter and award-winning author. As a keynote speaker, Marina has been involved in teaching worship leaders and audiences in workshops that have brought people into an awareness of a deeper worship experience. Born in London, Marina is of Jamaican descent and she was called to ministry as a young child. Marina has released three worship albums: In the Glory, Synchronized and Encounter with Worship. To her credit, she has three books: Appetite for Worship, which received the Christian Literary award in the Inspiration category, and her new devotional, The Invitation. A wife and mother, she is the CEO of Media Women Movement.

MACHELLE ALLUMS

Machelle Allums is the Director/Senior Underwriter at Seneca Insurance Company. She has also enjoyed stints at Union Standard Insurance Group, Ace Insurance Company, Nationwide Insurance Company, Travelers Insurance Company and Aetna, among others. Hailing from Minden, LA, she is a graduate of Frank W. Ballou High School, she graduated with honors from Dillard University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology and Business Administration and membership in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the drama club and Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society. She received her MBA in Business Management from Amberton University. Machelle is a servant leader. In addition to her participation with her sorority; she is a long time member, serving on the national board of NAAIA.

LATONIA BROWN

Latonia Brown attended Prairie View A&M University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and was president of the Social Work Action club and joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Latonia then obtained her Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Texas at Arlington. Her professional career path has led her through many organizations including Metro Care of Dallas, Brenham State School, Texas Youth Commission at Cottrell House, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Texas. Latonia also serves on the Advisory Board of Your Discovery Place Inc. as Committee Chair for Family and Youth Development.

ADVERTISEMENT

DR. KAREN HOLLIE-SMITH

Dr. Karen Hollie-Smith established Grace International Seminary in 2007 and later Lifeway Church of Dallas was founded with her as the senior pastor. Dr. Karen is an Ambassador of Peace with the Universal Peace Federation and she has travelled to Europe and Asia, and the Middle East regularly promoting world peace. She served as a clinical psychotherapist and president of Life Change Agents Enterprises. Dr. Karen graduated valedictorian from Oak Cliff Christian Academy. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, a Masters in Guidance and Counseling, and a Ph.D. in Psychology. She graduated in the class of 2001 from the prestigious Leadership Southwest

KAYLA JONES

Kayla Jones is a licensed professional counselor and CEO of Beyond Ashes, LLC Counseling & Consulting Services. She attended Prairie View A&M University, received her Bachelor’s Degree from Texas Woman’s University and then went on to receive a Masters in Education in Counseling from the University of North Texas. Kayla has worked for Juvenile Justice Department, Behavioral health hospitals, Community Mental Health Agencies, and is currently a school counselor. With the heart of a servant, Kayla is making a difference.

ELDER DEMETRICE SMITH

Demetrice Smith is an author, entrepreneur, mentor and church elder. A community activist with over 20 years of experience in Training & Curriculum Facilitation

& Design, Leadership Development and Professional Business Coaching, she frequently develops customized corporate and individualized training programs and seminars. A graduate of Texas Wesleyan University with Bachelor’s Degrees in Political Science and Communication, she also has a Master of Science Degree in Global Leadership and a Doctorate of Business Administration with an emphasis on Leadership Development from Walden University. Elder Smith is an ordained minister. As Director of The Potter’s House Dallas Chapter of Best Buddies, she is also the Founder and CEO of Creeping Vines Online, dedicated to mental health awareness, education, and assessment. A proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, check out her book at

https://demetricesmith.com/product/serving-from-below-book/?fbclid=IwAR1gRx_rXcgtDDvyIEIwBcFpGCIyBdt0qIrIjn9RCYP1VlF-WfXt1ygCg0w

TONYA MURAGURI

Tonya Muraguri is a strategic professional who helps companies achieve diverse client outcomes in sourcing and procurement. A senior manager of strategic sourcing at CBRE, she has also enjoyed stints at Texas Instruments, Capital One Auto Finance and Alcatel-Lucent, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a Master of Business Administration from Amberton University. As the president of the Metropolitan Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she is also a member of the Dallas Chapter of the Institute for Supply Management, Collin County NAACP, National Society of Black Engineers and The Dallas Foundation. Tonya also served as chair of the Lone Star Chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America, Inc.

ADVERTISEMENT

DR. SHEILA DEAN BROOKS

Dr. Sheila Dean Brooks is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, marketing/PR Strategist and Emmy Award winning former TV newscaster. A 2023 inductee into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame, the highly-decorated Dr. Brooks is the Founder, President and CEO of SRB Communications, LLC. And an adjunct professor at the George Washington University College of Professional Studies. She received her BA in Communications from the University of Washington, a Masters in Political Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Communications, Culture and Media Studies from Howard University. Dr. Brooks is a consummate professional and highly sought after and respected speaker. A wife and mother, Dr. Brooks is a mentor across this country and around the world.

KHARA EICHELBERGER

Khara Eichelberger is the Director of Strategic Sourcing for CBRE Global Workplace Solutions and she has also worked as a Strategic Procurement Manager at Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Senior Contracts Negotiator at Lockheed Martin; and, Contract and Pricing Negotiator for Boeing. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Khara hails from St. Louis. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a Masters of Business Administration from Webster University. Khara is also a member of the National Black MBA Association and has Lean & Six Sigma Green Belt Certification.

FRANCES JAYE

Frances Jaye hails from Edinburgh, United Kingdom. The owner at Neo Soul Cafe, she attended C.L. Harper High, and the lady knows music and how to help everyone have a good time. She was an on air radio personality at several stations, including KNON 89.3, KRNB 105.7, and KOAI the Oasis. In 2002 she “turned her passion into possibility” and launched the premiere on-line radio station: The Neo Soul Cafe. She has shared her talents on numerous stages from Martha’s Vineyard, Super Bowl Weekend, Las Vegas and Austin Jazz Festivals, and My Black is Beautiful. She is a founding member of Solution DJ.

SANDRA DAWSON LONG WEAVER

National Association of Black Journalists Co-Founder Sandra Dawson Long Weaver is a UMD Merrill College Hall of Famer and a NABJ Hall of Famer. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Maryland and MA from Lipscomb University Sandra mentors through numerous programs, including the Tennessee Student Journalism Collective. Genuine, sweet and loving, Sandra is the president of Dawson Media Group. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she was managing editor of the Philadelphia Newspapers LLC; The Philadelphia Inquirer – then named vice president of newsroom operations for Philadelphia Media Holdings. She has been the editorial director of the Tennessee Tribune in Nashville since 2012. She served as chairperson and publisher for the Acel Moore Minority Career Development Workshop and has served on the boards of African Women’s Development Fund USA and the Phillip Merrill School of Journalism and secretary-treasurer of the Pennsylvania Society of Newspaper Editors.

PASTOR DARLENE A. MOORE

Pastor Darlene A. Moore is a former native of Mandeville, LA, where she attended Mandeville High School. She studied urban studies and public policy at Dillard University. Pastor Moore retired in 2022 as Pastor at The United Methodist Church. She receives rave reviews for her presentations on marriage, relationships and communication. She’s an artist, writer and self-care model. Pastor Moore is a motivator, an inspiration. She gives hope and candidly addresses issues in search of solutions. Her Prayers for Married Couples, along with presentations with her husband, has been instrumental in helping countless couples to grow and build their relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

DR. CHERI MOORE

Dr. Cheri Moore is an executive CEO strategist, coach, author, motivational speaker, forensic counselor, master herbalist, business coach and more. She is the chief executive officer of Moore TV Network and Dr Cheri Moore, LLC. Dr. Cheri is the author of more than 100 books and articles. She received her BS degree in political science and government at Pace University – Lupin School of Business and a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology from the Christian Bible College & Seminary. She is available for Keynotes, Business Development Seminars, Business Strategy Seminars, Relationship Management Seminars, Marketing Seminars, Christian Seminars, Podcasts and TV Interviews. Dr. Cheri loves to travel, play chess, golf, ride horses, garden and she is an Executive Chef.

CHLOE CONEY

Chloe Coney is the gift that keeps giving! The Founder of the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa, Inc. (CDC of Tampa, Inc), she has also served with East Tampa Community Revitalization Partnership, Executive and Economic Development Committees, Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, Hillsborough County United Way, Self-Sufficiency Task Force, Neighborhood Lending Partners – Board of Directors and USF/Community Partnership Center. She hails from Tampa, FL where she attended Hillsborough High School. An honors graduate of Florida A&M University where she was Ms. Freshman and was initiated into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Mrs. Coney also studied at Florida Beacon College and Seminary, receiving her Masters Degree in Biblical Counseling. She is the Former District Director for Congresswoman Kathy Castor and her many honors include induction into the Tampa Bay Business Hall of Fame, Delta Sigma Theta Community Service Award and Univ. of South Florida Distinguished Citizen Award. Mrs. Coney has celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary and her 50th Deltaversary!

VALDER BEEBE

Valder Beebe is the owner of A BEEBE OMNIMEDI A Co. She has decades in the industry and is widely respected and sought after as a mentor. Her experience includes serving as the news director at KYBS-FM Radio, Valder is known for getting THAT interview, better known as “That Celebrity Interview.” The Valder Beebe Show is “A New Kind of Spiritual Talk Show” and she has the most entertaining and thought- provoking subjects on the show, appearing on KKVI FM. She’s also a writer and her work has appeared in all I Messenger Media publications. A consummate professional with an impeccable work ethic, this wife and mother studied at Coleman Business College.

CYNTHIA WOOLEN ALLEN

Cynthia Woolen Allen is Dallas’ finest. A graduate of David W. Carter High School, where she was the 1st female and African American senior class president. She received both her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M Commerce. She received her Doctor of Jurisprudence from Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston, Texas where she served as the law school’s Vice- President and Teachers Assistant. She is a member of the J.L. Turner Legal Association, National Bar Association, Dallas Bar Association, and Phi Delta Phi International Legal Fraternity. A wife and mother, Cynthia is a great legal mind and for more than three decades she has worked at the Allen Law Firm. She is also a proud Life Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and volunteers for several community, non-profit and religious organizations.

CECELIA WARD

Cecelia Ward is a fashion stylist who, as co-owner of Today’s Fashions & Designs, specializes in women’s clothing, and she is experienced in developing leaders. Cecelia has shared her expertise in numerous areas as the co-director of the prison ministry at the Potter’s House of Dallas; as leadership development manager and training coordinator at Hardin JC Enterprises; and, as a senior training consultant for McDonald’s. A graduate of Corsicana High School, she received her Associate of Science Degree in business administration and management from Derry University. She also has more than a decade of experience in the start up of restaurants. Cecelia still finds time to spread love and a kind spirit wherever she goes.

ADVERTISEMENT

CARLA CARTER

Carla Carter is a former collegiate athlete, motivational speaker, preacher and health advocate. She’s also a survivor – of both Cancer and Lupus. The Director of Hospital and Nursing Home Ministry at The Potter’s House of Dallas, She is a former Wellness Coach at First Fitness Nutrition and also worked as a service representative at AT&T and sales associate at White House Black Market. Hailing from Sacramento, CA., Carla is an ordained minister who received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Marketing from the University of Texas at Arlington. Causes she embraces include: civil rights and social action, disaster and humanitarian relief, health, poverty alleviation and science and technology.

CRYSTAL T. BARKER

Crystal T. Barker is a motivational speaker, coach, author, social worker and state certified trainer. A native of North Little Rock, ARK. Crystal is the mother of one daughter, Ashley, and a member of Eighth Street Baptist Church serving in the Sunday School choir and on the usher board. She is the Staff Coordinator for the State of Arkansas. Crystal received her Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Philander Smith College, and a Double Masters in Human Resource Management/Leadership Organization. Crystal is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. – Little Rock Alumnae Chapter, currently serving as Southwest Regional Director. She is the founder of the Hilton Chandler Scholarship Fund. She is the author of, “Breaking Down Barriers for a Chance to Heal.”

SHENITA CLEVELAND

Shenita Cleveland is the CEO of Diverse Global Strategies, LLC. She has also enjoyed stints as vice president of business development of NACC, Inc.; Contract Compliance Specialist for Parkland Hospital; M/WBE Consultant for the Burrell Group; Branch Manager at Lane Staffing – Dallas Branch; and in Business Development for David Mason & Associates. A graduate of Grambling State University, Shenita has served as a board member of the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association and the Greater Dallas Planning Council. She also has served as a Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, Black Contractors Association, Texas Women’s Empowerment Foundation Executive Committee and Dallas ISD M/WBE Advisory Committee member. Shenita is a Mortgage Loan Officer and participates in numerous mentoring programs.

AMY M. STEWART, ESQ

Amy M. Stewart is the Founding Partner at the Business Litigation Firm, Stewart Law Group PLLC. Amy received her Bachelor’s Degree in Speech Communication from Wake Forest University, where she was also an honor student and the Team Captain of the Women’s Basketball Team and named to an Academic All American but Black Collegian Magazine. She received her J.D. from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Amy is a board member of the Dallas Bar Association, Texas Association of Defense Counsel, New Roundtable, and National Black Lawyers Top 100. Her prior work experience includes being a partner at Estes Thorne & Carr, PLLC; senior associate at White & Wiggins, LLP; associate at Bickel & Brewer; and associate at Cox Smith and Markland Hanley; and the assistant women’s basketball coach at Tulane University. She also served as a judicial extern for the Hon. Johnnie B. Rawlinson. A certified arbitrator with the AAA, she presides over commercial construction and employment matters.

TAMMY JONES-STILL

Tammy Jones-Still is the Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, for Brinker International, Inc. She started in the accounting department and went on to hold leadership positions overseeing various functions, including sales, accounting and forecasting, credit card accounting, payroll, operations accounting, fixed assets, property/lease accounting and accounts payable. Tammy was also awarded the DEI Champion Award from the National Diversity Council in 2021. Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two girls and has a personal passion for seasonal decorating, interior design and all things HGTV. She sits on the Visit Dallas Diversity and Inclusion Committee, the Board of Directors for the Texas Diversity Council and is a former President of the Greater Dallas Advisory Board of the Texas Diversity Council. Tammy holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of North Texas and an MBA from Amberton University.

PASTOR JANICE THOMPSON

Pastor Janice Thompson is an Author, Master Life Coach /Mentor, Leader/Pastor, Entrepreneur, and Founder of The Rock Church. Hailing from Tyler, TX, the prophetess is also a Mary Kay Consultant. Under the Janice Thompson Ministries( JTM), she is a “prophetic voice to the people, helping them reach their destiny and give birth to their spiritual assignment ordained by God through her God-given purpose through conferences, motivational workshops and School of the Prophets.” She is teaching truths through the word of God.

RAMONA HOOD

Ramona Hood is the President & CEO at FedEx Custom Critical Independent Director, Strategic Business Leader & Innovation Champion . Ste is a two-time recipient of the FedEx Five Star Award (the highest recognition employees can receive at FedEx), Ramona currently serves as a Welty Building Company Business Advisor; Walsh University Board Member; Summit Education Initiative Board Member; Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Member; The Links Kent Area Chapter Member, and Transportation Intermediary Association’s (TIA) Technology Committee Chair. Ramona holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Business Management from Walsh University.

LISA MAGEE

Lisa Magee is an accountant, wife, mother, grandmother, servant leader and Paparazzi Producer! Hailing from New Orleans, she attended Xavier Prep: Xavier University Preparatory School. A successful entrepreneur, she has enjoyed stints as a corporate accountant at Living Earth; a project accountant at Provident Realty Advisors; Sr. Accountant at Interstate Hotels & Resorts and Frandeli Group, LLC; and Treasury Analyst at CEC Entertainment, Inc. Lisa received her Associates and Bachelor’s Degrees in Accounting from Northwood University and her MBA from the University of Phoenix. She is a charter member and 2nd Vice President of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women , Inc., Dallas Metropolitan Chapter. A mobile notary, she is a C.O.R.E. Member of Find your Resilience Inc and a volunteer Staffer at City Square.

JACKIE HAMPTON

Jackie Hampton is Mississippi’s finest! She graduated from Jim Hill High School and was off to Spelman before graduating from Lincoln University in Missouri. Jackie enjoyed an impressive career in corporate America before moving on to make her mark in the Black Press as the Publisher of the Mississippi Link. Jackie is committed to excellence and community service. A valued member of College Hill MB Church, her service includes the church’s announcer, president of the Pastoral Ministry, Public Relations Ministry, as Girl Scout Troop Leader and Sunday School teacher for more than 30 years. Jackie is the Second Vice Chair of the board of directors for NNPA and serves on its Foundation Board. She has served as the Scholarship chair, secretary and co-chair of the Merit Awards.

JESSAMY BROWN

Jessamy Brown is the Corporate Communications Manager at Cook’s Children’s Hospital. The former public relations specialist at JPS Health Network and former education reporter at the Fort Worth Star- Telegram, she was a long time member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Association of Black Journalists; serving on the board. A graduate of South High School in Minneapolis, Jessamy attended Hampshire College and received her Masters Degree in Strategic Communications from Texas Tech University. Jessamy is the president of the Greater Fort Worth Chapter of Public Relations Society of America. Jessamy is a creative problem-solver and relationship-builder, who is passionate about producing high-quality content that’s easy to understand for everyone. Compassionate, strategic and committed, that’s Jessamy.

KENNA PARKER

The oh so talented Kenna Parker is an author and entrepreneur. She has always loved learning and believes that to feel the process of learning will always leave you with your glass half full! This Southern University alum, received her BA Degree in print journalism and became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She is a strategic thinker, creative visionary and community/nonprofit specialist. A marketing, media and communication specialist, prior to opening Parker Originals & More, Kenna was the Manager of Community Relations and Electronic Media. Kenna is a go-getter. She is a joy to work with and her work is impeccable.

PAM ROACH

Pam Roach is the Vice President in the Social Change Group at Ogilvy Public Relations. She studied Speech and Communication Studies at Tarrant County College, receiving her Associate of Arts in Communications and then she graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington, where she became involved with the Public Relations Student Society of America, National Association of Black Journalists, Dallas Fort Worth Association of Black Communicators. Hailing from Buffalo, NY, Pam is a community servant. Among her many commitments, she has served as Chairman of the Civil Service Commission in Arlington; Member of Super Bowl XLV Host Committee Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arlington

Convention Center; and Board of Community Advisors of Junior League of Arlington.

LACHELLE EVANS

LaChelle Evans, CTA is the National Sales Manager for Visit Frisco. Previously she was Assistant Director of Sales for Assistant Director of Sales for Embassy Suites Dallas Frisco Hotel Convention Center & Spa; and Director of Destination Sales for Visit Wichita. LaChelle has served as Vice President of Communications for MPI Texas Hill Country Chapter; Board member of Texas Society of Association Executives; and Director and Committee member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Association Executives. A consummate professional, LaChelle is strategic, dedicated and highly valued as a team player and a born leader. Pleasant and a joy to be around, people love her smile. LaChelle is passionate about anything she does and she is especially interested in service and volunteering.

CAROLINE ROBINSON

Caroline Robinson is the Client Services Manager at Visit Dallas. A graduate of Kilbourne High School where she was an honor varsity basketball and softball student; she graduated from Louisiana State University, where she was initiated into the Rho Epsilon Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and received a BS Degree in Sport Administration – Sports Commerce. She then received her MBA in Sport Management from Florida Atlantic University. She has enjoyed stints as Events Coordinator for the University Athletic Association Inc.; Events Services Coordinator for USA Triathlon; Event Coordinator for Palm Beach County Sports Commission; and Entertainment and Events Game Day Operations Assistant for Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. Skilled, efficient and committed, Caroline has a servant heart and everywhere she goes she leads!