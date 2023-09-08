John Garrett (August 25, 1936 – August 26, 2023)

John Garrett

John Garrett Jr. was born in Harleton, Texas, August 25, 1936 to John B. and Mary Lee Garrett. He was a resident of Dallas for many years before moving to San Antonio, Texas.

He departed his life at the age of 86, on August 14, 2023. Three wives, his parents, siblings and grandson “Buddy” preceded him in death.

John leaves to cherish his memories five children: Barbara Nell Lawrence (Willie), John “Bug” Garrett III, Evelyn “Bodie” Hubbard (Michael), Pamela “Pam” Tilmorn (Dietrick) and Simona Gail Taylor; One brother Willie B. Garrett (89) and four sisters: Verbie Lee Lary (93), Margie Ree Washington (91), Ruthene McCuin (79) and Johnnie Faye Shackelford (67); (10) grandchildren; (19) great grandchildren; (8) great great grandchildren and also a host of nieces, nephews and many cousins.