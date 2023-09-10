Black Business: The Reality Coach, Dorothy Patterson

‘The Reality Coach’ has been an eye-opener behind the scenes in motivational speaking, hosting, and entertaining audiences well. ‘The Reality Coach’ is local in Dallas/Ft. Worth area and The Reality Coach is known on both the East and West Coasts. Dorothy uses her real-life personal circumstances and painful situations as a pathway to help others find their purpose in life. She throws caution in the wind when showing others how to turn hurt into healing. By living her REALITY she has turned her scars of sorrow and sadness into strength, the bitterness of life into beauty, and her devastation into divine destiny. Follow ‘The Reality Coach’ on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Dorothy is available for speaking engagements email her at dorothytherealitycoach@gmail.com