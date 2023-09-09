Jackson State to evaluate QB situation ahead of pivotal matchup with Southern

Photo: Justin Ford/HBCU Sports

BY HBCU SPORTS

Jackson State came out of the Orange Blossom Classic a little bit beaten up in more ways than one.

Not only did the Tigers suffer a 28-10 loss to Florida A&M on Sunday, its first defeat to a SWAC opponent in 17 games, but starting quarterback Jason Brown suffered a hand injury that cut his outing short.

The Virginia Tech transfer went 10 of 19 for 82 yards before being replaced at the start of the second half by backup Zy McDonald.

First-year coach T.C. Taylor said Brown underwent X-rays after the game and is expected “to be upright and ready to go” when Jackson State travels to Southern on Saturday.

“He (Brown) should be fine,” said Taylor Monday. “He got banged up a little bit. We did X-rays and are waiting to see how it plays out.”

Photo: USA Today

Taylor praised McDonald, who threw for 149 yards and a 66-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rico Powers, the lone TD JSU scored, but did not commit to revealing what the plan will be at quarterback moving forward.

“We will get all that stuff hashed out,” said Taylor. “For me, it’s still the guy who is going to be the best leader on the field to get us back to playing with tempo and making good decisions with the football.

“That’s something we will work out as a staff and make a decision going into the week.”

