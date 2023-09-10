Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Patrice Marie Cook Manigo

Patrice Marie Cook Manigo
Patrice Marie Cook Manigo

Happy Birthday Patrice Marie Cook Manigo! This Bad Mamma Jamma, from Elba, Alabama; moved to New Jersey with her family when she was young. A graduate of East Orange High School, is resilient, fun-loving and loyal. She retired from Essex – Newark Legal Services as a Paralegal Specialist, where she first began working in a program for high school students — she knows the law.. She studied at Rutgers University and is currently in college pursuing a degree in criminal justice and a law degree won't be too far behind. Patrice is Ride and Live! She loves to have fun and she can be the life of the party; but don't sleep on her because she can get serious at the toss of a hat and no questions asked, she's jumping in and won't jump out until all has been said and done!

Texas Metro News

