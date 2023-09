2023 HBCU HOMECOMINGS

As usual, October is HBCU homecoming month.

Thirty-nine (39) of the 47 homecoming dates are in the month. October 21 leads the way with 14 homecoming dates. October 14 is next with 13.

Both MEAC champions N. C. Central (vs. Norfolk State) and new Colonial Athletic Association member N. C. A&T with its GHOE – Greatest Homecoming on Earth (vs. Towson) – have homecoming dates on November 4.

HOMECOMINGS BY DATE

SEPTEMBER

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 (1)

WEST VIRGINIA STATE vs. Glenville State

ADVERTISEMENT

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 (3)

ALABAMA A&M vs. Tuskegee

ELIZABETH CITY STATE vs. Johnson C. Smith

TEXAS SOUTHERN vs. Lincoln (CA)

OCTOBER

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7 (7)

ALABAMA STATE vs. Bethune-Cookman

BLUEFIELD STATE vs. Lincoln (Pa.)

BOWIE STATE vs. Virginia State

EDWARD WATERS vs. Lane

LINCOLN (MO) vs. Northwestern State

MORGAN STATE vs. Stony Brook

SHAW vs. Johnson C. Smith

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 (13)

ADVERTISEMENT

ALBANY STATE vs. Allen

BETHUNE-COOKMAN vs. Texas Southern

CENTRAL STATE vs. Savannah State

GRAMBLING STATE vs. Alabama A&M

JACKSON STATE vs. Alabama State

JOHNSON C. SMITH vs. Saint Augustine’s

LINCOLN (PA) vs. Elizabeth City State

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

SOUTHERN vs. Lincoln (Ca.)

TENNESSEE STATE vs. Norfolk State

TUSKEGEE vs. Edward Waters

VIRGINIA STATE vs. Bluefield State

VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY LYNCHBURG vs. Fort Lauderdale

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21 (14)

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF vs. Alcorn State

BENEDICT vs. Kentucky State

CLARK ATLANTA vs. Central State

DELAWARE STATE vs. South Carolina State

FAYETTEVILLE STATE vs. Johnson C. Smith

FLORIDA MEMORIAL vs. Webber International

FORT VALLEY STATE vs. Morehouse

HOWARD vs. Norfolk State

LANE vs. Virginia-Lynchburg

LANGSTON vs. ????

LIVINGSTONE vs. Shaw

MILES vs. Allen

SAVANNAH STATE vs. Tuskegee

VIRGINIA UNION vs. Lincoln (Pa.)

WINSTON-SALEM STATE vs. Saint Augustine’s

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28 (5)

ALLEN vs. Edward Waters

FLORIDA A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

HAMPTON vs. North Carolina A&T

MOREHOUSE vs. Kentucky State

NORFOLK STATE vs. Morgan State

ADVERTISEMENT

NOVEMBER

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4 (4)

NORTH CAROLINA A&T vs. Towson

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL vs. Norfolk State

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE vs. Howard