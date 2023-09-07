Larry Joe Jackson (July 3, 1957 – August 16, 2023)

Larry Joe Jackson was born July 3, 1957, to Oscar Lloyd Jackson and Isabella Virginia Jones Jackson in Frankfurt, Germany.

He accepted Jesus Christ at an early age beginning a lifelong journey of service in the Kingdom of God. He was baptized at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Lawton, Oklahoma by his grandfather the Rev. Dr. Louis K. Jones. As a child, he had an affinity for electronics, notably taking apart any radio he could get his hands on. Larry loved serving in the choir, including service in the Bishop’s Choir of the Potter’s House of Dallas. Recently he was on a journey to affiliate with the Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church. He was an excellent tenor and had a love for 70’s hits.

Larry excelled in athletics at every school from Bishop Elementary to MacArthur High School in Lawton, Oklahoma. He was a linebacker on the Oklahoma State University Big 8 Championship Team. The relationships he built in school and through athletics were impactful and remained intact throughout his life.

Upon completing his secondary education, Larry worked as a Fire Fighter and EMT in the City of Dallas for several years. It was Larry’s passion for business and technology that led him into Information Technology, becoming a small business owner, and operating a non-profit program, Computer Knowledge 4 Kids (CK4K). He was diligent in maintaining the relationships his developed with his former colleagues and was a life long supporter of Fire Fighters, specifically honoring the many firsts Black Fire Fighters accomplished in the city of Dallas.

His passion for sports, politics, and business enriched his understanding of the world around him. Larry’s vibrant spirit extended to his love for singing and music, filling many moments with joy and harmony. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, and camaraderie. His genuine smile and warm presence brightened every gathering, making him a beloved figure in the lives of countless family members and friends.

Larry Jackson passed away August 16, 2023, in Mansfield, Texas. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Lauren Addie, and Joseph Jackson; grandchildren, Jordyn, Landon, Kayleb, and Josiah; sisters LaNeisa Jackson and Sandra Jackson; brother, Steven Jackson; a host of relatives and step-relatives including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, family, friends, and former colleagues.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father Oscar Jackson, Sr (Jean) and Mother Isabella Jackson, brothers Oscar Jackson Jr, David Jackson, and Eric Jackson. As we remember Larry Jackson, let us celebrate the beautiful memories he gifted us and honor the love he shared with us all. He will forever remain in our hearts and minds, a beacon of love and inspiration.