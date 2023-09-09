Black Business: The Be Kind Art Collection, by Artist Barbara Turknett Edwards 

Barbara Turknett Edwards is a Triple Negative Breast Cancer Survivor. As a keen observer of humanity, Barbara noted the growing isolation and fear among people during the Covid-19 pandemic. She firmly believed in the healing power of kindness and its potential to unite people from all walks of life. This profound insight served as the catalyst for her inspirational “The Be Kind Art Collection.” You will find Barbara’s art at the Baylor Scott & White in the Texas Oncology Building on the 2nd floor 3410 Worth St. Dallas. She is also known as the Boxing Cancer Diva. For more about Barbara’s paintings and how to purchase one email her at rmtcancernetwork@gmail.com.