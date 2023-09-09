Black Business: The Be Kind Art Collection, by Artist Barbara Turknett Edwards 

Barbara Turknett Edwards is a Triple Negative Breast Cancer Survivor. As a keen observer of humanity, Barbara noted the growing isolation and fear among people during the Covid-19 pandemic. She firmly believed in the healing power of kindness and its potential to unite people from all walks of life. This profound insight served as the catalyst for her inspirational “The Be Kind Art Collection.” You will find Barbara’s art at the Baylor Scott & White in the Texas Oncology Building on the 2nd floor 3410 Worth St. Dallas. She is also known as the Boxing Cancer Diva. For more about Barbara’s paintings and how to purchase one email her at rmtcancernetwork@gmail.com.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
Hillside Prime Steakhouse was born out of a passion for exquisite cuisine and expertise in the restaurant industry. Hillside Prime venue is unparalleled when...
Spotlight Story
Endless1Ders is a store created to share products thatbring serenity, comfort, and relaxation to your personal space. Says Andre’eWilson, founder. The product provides you...
Spotlight Story
Enjoy the taste and A Mouf-Ful, whether you have an appetite for anything fiery or luscious, they have a vast selection of real southern...
Spotlight Story
The Candy Lady Cosmetics products are not made of top quality materials and are full of heart says the founder Brandi Davis. From homes...