Superb Woman: Rhonda Sullivan Hughes

Rhonda Sullivan Hughes
Rhonda Sullivan Hughes

Rhonda Sullivan Hughes is a writer, road cyclist, scuba diver, skier, “yankee,” Longhorn and Razorback mom! And corporate event manager and marketing guru! She hails from Trenton, New Jersey but she attended high school at George Washington High School in Guam, Lake Highlands High School and Silsbee High School. She studied Architecture at the University of Texas at Austin. Rhonda is organized, meticulous and strategic. She is a great team member and an even greater leader. Whether it is corporate America or a community based organization or church ministry; Rhonda is going to be prepared and keep everyone on task and motivated. She’s a joy to work with and she also loves to have fun!

