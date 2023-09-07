BLACK CARD: Big Mama Said: Big Mama’s wisdom provides lessons for all

In the heart of our family, the wisdom of my Grandmother, Lucile “Big Mama” Allen, radiates like a timeless light. Born in 1906, her life journey was interwoven with faith and wisdom that she openly shared, leaving an indelible mark on us all. Her back porch was more than just a physical space; it was a sanctuary where she imparted life lessons that continue to resonate across all of our generations.

“Big Mama never let us down!”

Her words echoed as a testament to her unwavering presence in our lives. Her wisdom transcended time; embodying values that still guide us. With stories as her medium and the community as her canvas, she painted vivid pictures that enhanced our self-awareness, selfcare, and spiritual alignment.

I remember her lessons, unapologetically authentic to her experiences as a Black woman, a rural farmer and head of household. One saying in particular, “A dog that’ll bring a bone will carry a bone,” encapsulates her sagacity. Let’s explore this wisdom through her voice:

“Someone who gossips to you will also gossip about you.”** In an age of rapid digital communication, this rings true in our election process. As candidates share accusations and half-truths, we must discern between accurate fact-based discourse and baseless fear mongering. Just as Big Mama said, those who bring gossip to the table often have personal agenda motives driven by EGO. “Someone who gives misinformation to you will spread misinformation about you.”** In our current political landscape, misinformation spreads like wildfire in Maui. Big Mama’s words remind us to be critical thinking consumers of information. As we elect leaders, we must consider the intent behind the information we receive, ensuring that falsehoods don’t influence our voting choices. “If you were to get to the root of the slandering purveyor you will usually find anger, bitterness, insecurities, need for control, jealousy, and/or resentments as well as fear-based ranting.”** Sixty years after the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, these words find relevance. When we see divisive rhetoric and fearmongering, it’s a call to look beyond the surface. Just as Big Mama knew, many negative behaviors stem from deep-seated biased emotions that cloud rational discourse.

As we commemorate the March on Washington, let’s dedicate this column to the spirit of unity, progress, and wisdom that it embodies. Let Big Mama’s lessons guide us through the election process, supporting informed choices and respectful truth infused discourse. In honor of her back porch wisdom, may we honor her legacy by embracing a future rooted in understanding and compassion. Vote with Intention.

Terry Allen is an NABJ award-winning Journalist, DEI expert, PR professional and founder of the charity – Vice President at FocusPR, Founder of City Men Cook and Dallas Chapter President of NBPRS.org