Superb Woman: Toya Vickers

Toya Vickers

Toya Raylonn Vickers is an award winning writer and author and CEO/Founder of Toy Shelf Services LLC. She previously worked as an operations supervisor for ContactUS Communications, as a grant writer for the Children’s Defense Fund, and as a policy analyst for the Alliance for Children and Families. Toya received her BA degree in Psychology from The Ohio State University and a Masters in Social Work from Howard University. Spiritually grounded, she loves to write, cook, sightsee, sing, watch movies, walk and bowl! She hails from Columbus Ohio and as CEO of Toy Shelf Services, she specializes in book coaching, ghost writing, grant writing and excellent content productions to her standard! When you meet her, you’ll fall in love with her. And welcome her with open arms — she’s a recent transplant!