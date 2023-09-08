Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Toya Vickers

Published

Toya Vickers
Toya Vickers

Toya Raylonn Vickers is an award winning writer and author and CEO/Founder of Toy Shelf Services LLC. She previously worked as an operations supervisor for ContactUS Communications, as a grant writer for the Children’s Defense Fund, and as a policy analyst for the Alliance for Children and Families. Toya received her BA degree in Psychology from The Ohio State University and a Masters in Social Work from Howard University. Spiritually grounded, she loves to write, cook, sightsee, sing, watch movies, walk and bowl! She hails from Columbus Ohio and as CEO of Toy Shelf Services, she specializes in book coaching, ghost writing, grant writing and excellent content productions to her standard! When you meet her, you’ll fall in love with her. And welcome her with open arms — she’s a recent transplant!

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Rhonda Sullivan Hughes Rhonda Sullivan Hughes

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Rhonda Sullivan Hughes

Rhonda Sullivan Hughes is a writer, road cyclist, scuba diver, skier, “yankee,” Longhorn and Razorback mom! And corporate event manager and marketing guru! She...

40 mins ago
Julia A. Simon Julia A. Simon

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Julia A. Simon

Highly regarded for her legal knowledge and business acumen, Julia A. Simon earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a law degree...

2 days ago
Maiya Bangurah Maiya Bangurah

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Maiya Bangurah

Maiya Bangura Maiya Bangurah is a trusted realtor who is fearless and ready to face any and all challenges. Maiya received her Bachelor of...

3 days ago
Atty. Marissa Hatchett Atty. Marissa Hatchett

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Atty. Marissa Hatchett

Marissa Hatchett has been with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office for 10 years starting in Misdemeanors and working her way up to become...

4 days ago
Advertisement