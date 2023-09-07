Superb Woman: Julia A. Simon

Highly regarded for her legal knowledge and business acumen, Julia A. Simon earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a law degree from The University of Texas School of Law. She serves as Mary Kay’s Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary overseeing the company’s Legal, Risk Management, Governance, Compliance, Public Affairs, Corporate Communications, Sustainability, and Corporate Social Responsibility functions. Julia has more than 30 years of legal experience starting her career in private law practice at McGlinchey, Stafford & Lang in New Orleans, and then at Locke Purnell Rain Harrell in Dallas. She was elected as a shareholder at Locke Liddell and Sapp and she is especially proud to have been a part of the creation of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator, a multi-partnership initiative launched by Mary Kay Inc. with five United Nations agencies to promote entrepreneurship for women. She also held membership in Jack and Jill of America.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Toya Raylonn Vickers is an award winning writer and author and CEO/Founder of Toy Shelf Services LLC. She previously worked as an operations supervisor...
Superb Woman
Maiya Bangura Maiya Bangurah is a trusted realtor who is fearless and ready to face any and all challenges. Maiya received her Bachelor of...
Superb Woman
Marissa Hatchett has been with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office for 10 years starting in Misdemeanors and working her way up to become...
Superb Woman
Alexis M. Scott-Boster is the best of STEM! An educator, engineer and entrepreneur; she has enjoyed stints as a senior manager at Collins Aerospace –...