Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Julia A. Simon

Published

Julia A. Simon
Julia A. Simon

Highly regarded for her legal knowledge and business acumen, Julia A. Simon earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a law degree from The University of Texas School of Law. She serves as Mary Kay’s Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary overseeing the company’s Legal, Risk Management, Governance, Compliance, Public Affairs, Corporate Communications, Sustainability, and Corporate Social Responsibility functions. Julia has more than 30 years of legal experience starting her career in private law practice at McGlinchey, Stafford & Lang in New Orleans, and then at Locke Purnell Rain Harrell in Dallas. She was elected as a shareholder at Locke Liddell and Sapp and she is especially proud to have been a part of the creation of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Accelerator, a multi-partnership initiative launched by Mary Kay Inc. with five United Nations agencies to promote entrepreneurship for women. She also held membership in Jack and Jill of America.

Advertisement