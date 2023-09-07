Student Debt Relief

Connect with us

A new plan being implemented by the Biden administration will bring considerable relief to Americans burdened by student debt.

Published

By Arise Rejoice News Service

Under the new rules approximately 800,000 borrowers will have their student debt cancelled. Some have already been notified!

Under the new rules approximately 800,000 borrowers will have their student debt cancelled. Some have already been notified!

Others will be notified before the start of next year. The new program allows borrowers to make payments which are pegged to their annual incomes.
Some borrowers will be allowed to make monthly payments of zero dollars. Borrowers should contact the U.S Department of Education to enroll in the program.

