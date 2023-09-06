MY TRUTH: Dear…

High School Seniors:

Labor Day is over, so almost every school should be back in session. This year could be the best or the worst of times for you. I hope that you will make some decisions that ensure that you will look back with fond memories of these times.

Becoming a senior is something many have looked forward to since they were old enough to realize what it means, or what they’ve been told it means.

You’re supposed to be having fun while learning. Your life takes on a new meaning after this year and it can be a shocking time.

I want this to be a time that you remember with fondness and as little pain or suffering as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately some of your parents will suffer from amnesia and will not remember what it was like to be a 16, 17, 18 or possibly 19 year old. Then too, they may remember and that is why they may seem overly cautious.

These times can be tumultuous.

Ask your parents, or someone who has been there and done that, to make it make sense for you.

As I attempt to compare my senior year to today’s youth, I am somewhat saddened. It appears they have so much more to contend with than we did, especially since there are so many more outside elements that have an influence on them.

Which brings me to my truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our seniors need a lot of attention. Yes, we have to be patient but young people, please understand we have to be firm and remain true to ourselves; standing firm on our truths. I know, it’s difficult because you all think you know everything as opposed to your parents and other adults who have forgotten more than you know.

You need to understand that you don’t know everything, you can’t get any and everything you need on your own, and you must do your own research.

Going a step further, you have to understand that everyone evolves. You don’t wake up one day with all the answers.

When all is said and done, you need to stop and ask yourself, “what does the person giving you guidance and instruction have to gain from their directives to you?”

And what’s wrong with having rules?

ADVERTISEMENT

I have yet to understand why parents and children feel as though those who have been here and done that shouldn’t have some type of say so over the actions of those who are just beginning to get out and do things.

And while I get it when folks talk about scaring your children; there are a lot of scarier things out in the world than the tactics that are sometimes used to discourage you from getting into a mess that you may not be able to get out of.

Do you really think that you have the experience and wisdom to go up against people two and three times your age?

As a high school senior, it would behoove you to listen, learn and, yes, also obey. No one I know wants you to walk around in a state of fear but they do want your guard up.

It was Dr. Julia Hare who said, “When they made our parents afraid of disciplining the children. Then what happened? We found out that the teachers were afraid of the principal, the principals were afraid of the superintendent, superintendent was scared of the school board, school board was scared of the parents, parents were scared of the children – and the children ain’t scared of nobody.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So you say fear shouldn’t be used as a tool. I hear you. I also want you to have a great senior year and that requires listening, observing and seeking guidance; while also being alert!

I hope that you will take it slow. Listen more than you talk. Go to all of your classes. If you haven’t already, forge healthy relationships with your teachers and administrators (never know when you will need a letter of recommendation!) Complete at least two scholarship applications per week. Find some community service activity or program to volunteer with. Attend any and all career fairs, try to take field trips to colleges and universities; while also listening to representatives that provide alternatives.

Remember this is your life and you have one life to live. YODO, You only die once and you get up everyday with an opportunity to live once again. Understand why and govern yourself accordingly.

Now as you can tell, I have focused on positive acts and actions, because that is where I want your focus to be.

Wake up every day, look in your mirror and shower that reflection with love. Embrace the beauty within as well as your outer beauty because Keep a journal and write down something positive, insightful, inspiring or fun about each day.

Begin learning why you wake up everyday. You do have a purpose. This is your life.