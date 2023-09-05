Connect with us

Obits

Donald Ray Hailey (July 14, 1953 – August 25, 2023)

Donald Ray Hailey was born on July 14,1953 to Vernon and Clara Hailey in Texarkana, Texas. He married Barbara Hailey on August 7th, 1972. To that union, two kids were born, Carteris Hailey and Karvashea Hailey. He attended school in Dallas, Texas. He worked for Roger Meier Cadillac for 20 years to support his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Hailey and Clara Hailey-Cole. His Sister Gwendolyn Hailey and Brother Reginald Hailey.

He leaves to cherish his memory Son: Carteris Ray Hailey(Malikk), Daughter: Karvashea (Joshua) Robinson: Grandkids: Reneisha Hailey, Jordunn Lankford, Thomaz Wright, Afu-Ra Hailey, Jaiden Robinson, Taylan Robinson, NekayBaw Hailey and Kumara Hailey; Brother: Anthony (Debbie) Hailey; Nieces and Nephews: Antoinette Dancer, Courtney (Sholanda) Wright; one Great Grandson: Jerome Ruth; and a host of other nieces and nephews.

