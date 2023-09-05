Reverend Henry Allen Payne (January 16, 1951 – August 26, 2023)

Reverend Henry Allen Payne

Reverend Henry A. Payne, the eighth of nine children, was born Henry Allen Payne on January 16, 1951, in Waxahachie, Texas to James B. Payne and Vivian L. Smith Payne. Reverand Payne transitioned from labor to reward, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the age of seventy-two.

HIS EDUCATION

Henry, known to his class members as ‘HAP,’ attended Oak Lawn Elementary, Turner High, and Waxahachie High Public Schools in Waxahachie, Texas. He was in the graduating class of 1969. During high school years, Henry held a part-time job at the National Building Center. After graduation, he continued working there until he started a career at Kerr Glass Manufacturing in Waxahachie, Texas.

HIS FAMILY

On October 28, 1972, Henry married Corrine (Codie) Sanders in the home of the late Pastor C. O. Smith, with Pastor Smith presiding. They were happily married for fifty years. Henry has three children, Tammy C. Wells, Demetra D. Payne, and Henry J. (LaCondra) Payne. They remained an intimate family until the Lord called him home on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

HIS SPIRITUAL JOURNEY

Henry was an active member of the Mount Horeb Missionary Baptist Church in Reagor Springs, Texas. He served as a Deacon, a member of the male chorus, and drove the Church van.

On October 31, 1993, he preached his first sermon, “The Triumph Church”. In 2000-2007 he founded the Church of Living by Faith Ministries, Denton, Texas. In 2008 he became a member of Eagle Mountain International Church, Newark, TX, under the leadership of Pastor George and Terri Pearsons. Also, he was employed as a Prayer Minster at Kenneth Copeland Ministries, Ft. Worth, Texas, 2008-2013 before he lost his eyesight.

In addition to his parents and grand-parents, Reverand Henry Payne was preceded in death by his brothers: James E. Payne, Roy Sanders Jr., and Pastor Dr. Thomas J. Payne; sisters: Jennie V, Annie Marie, and Little Baby Payne; nephews: Pastor Eric Williams, and Marvin Foster; nieces: Linda Payne-Miller, Tommie Payne, and Janice Williams. Her rich legacy will forever be cherished in the life of his family: wife of fifty years, Corrine Sanders Payne of Lewisville, TX; daughters: Tammy Wells of Ft. Worth, TX, Demetra Payne of Lewisville, Texas; son: Henry J. (Lacondra) Payne of Grand Prairie, TX; sisters: Jimmie Williams of Houston, TX, Etta (Deacon Marvin) Lewis, Marlene (Pastor L. V.) Alexander Sr., both of Grand Prairie, TX, Lisa Reese of California, Ida Sanders of Waxahachie, TX, Lacey Sanders of Dallas, TX, Lillie Mae Sanders Wilson of Jewett, TX, Melinda Sanders of Marquez, TX, Lula B. Ransom of Ft. Worth, TX, Sandra F. Payne of Dallas, TX; brothers: L. T (Katie) Sanders of Dallas, TX, Henry Sanders of Marquez, TX; two granddaughters, three grandsons, two great-grandsons and an enormous group of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.

