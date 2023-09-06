Black Business: A-Mouf-ful Catering

Enjoy the taste and A Mouf-Ful, whether you have an appetite for anything fiery or luscious, they have a vast selection of real southern cuisines on the menu, all prepared to order with multiple layers of deliciousness. They’re thrilled to bring a fresh flavor to the neighborhood and look forward to sharing their one-of-a-kind cuisine. They have freshly flown-in shellfish from the northeast, and a selection of artisan beverages. The dish selections are all influenced by the community they serve and have been perfected by our executive chef, and the owner Michael Cox. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Call them at 469-306-7405 or email Mike at mikejcox210@gmail.com
