Superb Woman: Maiya Bangurah

Maiya Bangurah is a trusted realtor who is fearless and ready to face any and all challenges. Maiya received her Bachelor of Science in Health Studies and Executive MBA at Texas Woman’s University, where she was President of the Eta Delta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She held membership in the National Black MBA Association and volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Texas. A graduate of Lancaster High School, she has worked as a senior case manager for Dallas County, a project director at Methodist Health System, a real estate agent for Lane Scott Realtors and project consultant for Arrow Strategies.
