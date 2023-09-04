Obit: Nathaniel McNeal

Mickey was born July 17, 1947, in Denton, TX to Samuel McNeal, Jr. and Rosa Mae. He moved to Michigan in his earlier years to live with his aunt and uncle Vickey and Johnny. He graduated high school from Battle Creek Central High School in 1965 and returned to Texas in the 80s. He enjoyed returning to Battle Creek over the years to attend his high school reunions and connect with his former classmates.

In 1972 Mickey met and married the late Elnora Dian Cantrell, they had one daughter. Although the marriage didn’t last they worked effortlessly together to raise their daughter.

From 1968 to 2008 Mickey worked for the phone company which eventually became AT&T. He made many contributions to the phone company including being responsible for figuring out how to get the number buttons to illuminate on the older phones, assisting with splitting the area codes in Dallas Fort Worth, and he built and managed the Dallas 911 system.

Mickey has friends all over the globe, as he loved to travel and never met a stranger during his many traveling adventures. As a musician Mickey loved to listen to music, he really enjoyed jazz, and the Motown oldies. He would also spend several hours strumming one of his guitars while relaxing at home. He absolutely loved to dance and wouldn’t get off of the dance floor as long as there was music to dance to. He could also be caught in the middle of a skate rink dancing on his skates. Skating was one of his favorite hobbies. He was an avid golfer going around the country and playing in many tournaments and winning a few trophies along the way. He enjoyed working with father as they worked together to create the Crab Opening Tool which Mickey owns a United States Patent for.

Known as Nate by many of his coworkers and friends he was a member of a few different networks at AT&T. The Black Communicators, Hacemos and Pioneers. He was a faithful volunteer for the AT&T Pioneers, and many of his friends and coworkers have stated that Nate would do anything that needed to get done for the networks that he belonged to.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was preceded in death by his dad, Samuel McNeal, Jr.; mom, Rosa Mae Madison; brother, Melvin McNeal; sister, Angela Myshelle Madison-Watson; stepsister, Terri J. Bolen. Also preceding him in death were very special aunts and uncles. He leaves behind: daughter: Meka McNeal (Theron) of Capitol Heights, MD; brother, Adonis (Monica) McNeal of Edmonds, WA; sister, Donna Hopkins of Denver, CO; brothers, Desmond “Day Day” Madison of Atlanta, GA, and Timothy McNeal; special uncle, Albert Ridge; special cousins, Regina “Peaches” (Michael) Williams, Greg (Yvette) Ridge, and Geneva Kirby (Randy); special uncle, John Griffin (Ollie). He leaves behind a very special and loving stepfamily, mom, Helen McNeal; stepbrother, Reuben D. Jones, III; stepsisters, Toni (Nathaniel) Lee, Tarla M. Jones, and Tamara D. Moore, a host of other relatives and friends.