Marissa Hatchett has been with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office for 10 years starting in Misdemeanors and working her way up to become a well-respected prosecutor in the Sex Assault Division, where this mother fights for justice on behalf of adult sex assault victims. A graduate of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Marissa has the distinction of trying a true Murder for Remuneration case (murder for hire). Smart, well-prepared and a brilliant legal mind, she has also been praised for being fair and compassionate. She was also elected president of the J.L. Turner Legal Association.
Superb Woman
Superb Woman: Atty. Marissa Hatchett
