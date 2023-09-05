Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Atty. Marissa Hatchett

Atty. Marissa Hatchett
Atty. Marissa Hatchett

Marissa Hatchett has been with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office for 10 years starting in Misdemeanors and working her way up to become a well-respected prosecutor in the Sex Assault Division, where this mother fights for justice on behalf of adult sex assault victims. A graduate of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Marissa has the distinction of trying a true Murder for Remuneration case (murder for hire). Smart, well-prepared and a brilliant legal mind, she has also been praised for being fair and compassionate. She was also elected president of the J.L. Turner Legal Association.

Texas Metro News

