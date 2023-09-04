FAMU defeats Jackson State in Orange Blossom Classic

From Staff Reports

For the first time in three years, Florida A&M University (FAMU) enjoyed a victory in Miami this Labor Day weekend; 28-10.

Over the past year FAMU and Jackson State University teams and fans have been talking about the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic rematch of the two Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) giants.

This year there was a different outcome as FAMU jumped to an early lead, scoring in the first 11 minutes of the game.

In the first two contests for coaches Willie Simmons and Deion Sanders, Jackson State took the trophy home, defeating FAMU 7-6 in 2021 and 59-3 in 2022.

About Sunday’s game, JSU Coach T.C. Taylor didn’t make any excuses.

“We got our butts kicked out there today,” said Taylor. “You know we came out flat in the first half, I gotta do a better job getting this football team ready to play…I mean it was like a boxing match. And you know, we took a heavy hit right there in the first round.”

That first hit, became a second, and a third and a fourth, before halftime with a 28-0 lead for FAMU; and then JSU came back for two scores in the second half.

FAMU’s coach Willie Simmons said his team was excited about the game because there was a lot at stake.

“We know, the past two years, the winner of this game has won the East,” he said, referring to the SWAC conference. “This is the start of a special year, I think. We have the talent as everyone saw today, we just have to continue to grow and put it all together.

Photos: Stew Curet