Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

FAMU defeats Jackson State in Orange Blossom Classic

For the first time in three years, Florida A&M University (FAMU) enjoyed a victory in Miami this Labor Day weekend; 28-10.

Published

The Orange Blossom Classic

From Staff Reports

For the first time in three years, Florida A&M University (FAMU) enjoyed a victory in Miami this Labor Day weekend; 28-10.

Over the past year FAMU and Jackson State University teams and fans have been talking about the 2023 Orange Blossom Classic rematch of the two Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) giants.

This year there was a different outcome as FAMU jumped to an early lead, scoring in the first 11 minutes of the game.

The Orange Blossom Classic

In the first two contests for coaches Willie Simmons and Deion Sanders, Jackson State took the trophy home, defeating FAMU 7-6 in 2021 and 59-3 in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Sunday’s game, JSU Coach T.C. Taylor didn’t make any excuses.

The Orange Blossom Classic

“We got our butts kicked out there today,” said Taylor. “You know we came out flat in the first half, I gotta do a better job getting this football team ready to play…I mean it was like a boxing match. And you know, we took a heavy hit right there in the first round.”

The Orange Blossom Classic

That first hit, became a second, and a third and a fourth, before halftime with a 28-0 lead for FAMU; and then JSU came back for two scores in the second half.

FAMU’s coach Willie Simmons said his team was excited about the game because there was a lot at stake.

The Orange Blossom Classic

“We know, the past two years, the winner of this game has won the East,” he said, referring to the SWAC conference. “This is the start of a special year, I think. We have the talent as everyone saw today, we just have to continue to grow and put it all together.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Orange Blossom Classic

Photos: Stew Curet

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Diddy to present Jackson State football Diddy to present Jackson State football

Sports

Diddy to present Jackson State football with million-dollar check

Diddy is still supporting Jackson State football despite Coach Prime’s departure, and he’s doing it in person too.

August 29, 2023

News

Jackson State football ‘will be better than’ 2021, says Pough

Jackson State was 11-2 under Deion Sanders in 2021. But SC State head coach Buddy Pough says T.C. Taylor’s team will be better.

August 23, 2023
Jackson State football Jackson State football

Sports

Jackson State football transfer awaits NCAA clearance at Colorado

He left Louisiana to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. This year he followed Coach Prime to Colorado. Now he needs an NCAA...

August 22, 2023
Dallas Cowboys rookie LB Isaiah Land looking to make waves Dallas Cowboys rookie LB Isaiah Land looking to make waves

News

Dallas Cowboys rookie LB Isaiah Land looking to make waves

Last year Isaiah Land was at Florida A&M looking to improve his NFL prospects. Now he’s looking to land on the Dallas Cowboys roster.

July 29, 2023
Advertisement