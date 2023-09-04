Superb Woman: Alexis M. Scott-Boster

Alexis M. Scott-Boster is the best of STEM! An educator, engineer and entrepreneur; she has enjoyed stints as a senior manager at Collins Aerospace – Systems Security. a Senior Manager Information Security Systems Engineering at L3Harris Technologies; Section Manager/Senior Principal Systems Engineer and Senior Principal Systems Engineer at Raytheon.

A graduate of Skyline High School, she studied Mathematics at Spelman College (Bachelors) and the University of North Texas (Masters). With almost20 years as a college professor, She is the founder, Director, CEO at AMS Academic Solutions, an educational services company.