Fentress L. Sheppard Jr. ( 12/21/1955 – 08/06/2023

Fentress L. Sheppard Jr

Deacon Fentress Lamont Sheppard departed this life on August 6, 2023, at Keller Oaks Health Care Center in Keller, TX. Fentress was born December 21, 1955, in Easton, MD to Fentress Webster Sheppard and Artina Mae Cooper Forman.

Fentress rededicated his life to Christ in 1995 at Life Center Cathedral in Algiers, LA. After relocating to Fort Worth, TX he became a member of First Saint John Cathedral and served as a Deacon and Facilities Support Worker.

Fentress attended the public school system in Maryland and Virginia. After receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1975 from the US Army, he later received an Associate Degree from Delgado Community College in New Orleans, LA.

He worked various jobs in the Washington Metropolitan area before relocating to New Orleans, Louisiana where Fentress met his former wife (Andrea Hutcherson Tanner). From their union a son Marcus Andre Sheppard and a bonus son Scott Markel Paulin. They also fostered other children and young adults throughout this union.

He was employed by Orkin Pest Control and Strength Systems for many years in the New Orleans Metropolitan area. Fentress was also employed by Brownlow Publishing in Texas as the Warehouse Manager until retirement in 2021.

Fentress was a great man, father, mentor, and coach. He was affectionately known as “Coach JR” by the youth football, basketball, trackfield, and AAU teams.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fentress Webster Sheppard and Artina Cooper Forman; three aunts; Sarah Johnson, Mona Sheppard, and Jennifer Sheppard; one uncle; Oscar Theodore Cooper (Bo Diddley).

Fentress leaves to cherish his memories, two sons; Markel Paulin and Marcus Sheppard of Euless, TX; two Godchildren; Jacoby Dunn of Harvey, LA, Tracey Baynard of Cordova, MD; seven sisters; Nanita Pulley (Rickey) of El Paso, TX, Robbyn Cooper of Greenbelt, MD, Volitta Ross (Lonnie) of Easton, MD, Vivian Cooper of Denton, MD, Jacqualine Peterson (Robert) of Grasonville, MD, Linda Johnson (Horace) of Columbia, SC and Glynis Skinner of Cambridge, MD; two brothers, Russell Cooper (Mary) of New Castle, DE, and Tyrone Cooper of Federalsburg, MD; two aunts; Thelma Miller (Joseph) of Baltimore, MD, and Annie Lawson (Jerry) of Cordova, MD; one uncle; Edward Sheppard of Easton, MD, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.