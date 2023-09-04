Black Business: HBCU Leggings, Amina Hammond, Owner

Amina Hammond’s small business story started with her passion for Howard University, her alma mater, one of the most renowned Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) famously called “The Mecca”. Apart from producing exquisite apparel, HBCU Leggings is also committed to raising awareness about the extraordinary contributions of HBCUs. Get your HBCU apparel for this homecoming season by going to the website, they ship all over the country.

https://www.hbculeggings.com/ 240-459-8289 or email: hello@hbculeggings.com