Trevis DeJuan Bellard (4-4-1991 – 8-20-2023)

Trevis DeJuan Bellard

Trevis DeJuan Bellard was born on March 4, 1991, in Dallas, Texas to Patrick Joseph Bellard and Lorna Marie Bellard.

Trevis lived in Arlington, Texas and graduated from Timberview High School in Mansfield, Texas where was played football and was in theatre. He then went on to attend Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mass Communications with honors. He began working for American Airlines which enabled him to pursue his love for travel and adventure. Trevis’s adventurous spirit led to his first big move to Los Angeles, California and then several years later moving to the “Big Apple”; New York City. Throughout the years Trevis has traveled to all four corners of the world an in between with family and friends.

When Trevis wasn’t working or traveling his life evolved around art. He loved photography, being an artist, playing the harmonica but especially spending time with family and friends.

Trevis was preceded in death by his grandfather, Emile Peters, Jr.

Trevis is survived by his parents, Lorna and Patrick Bellard, and younger sister Raven Nicole Bellard. His grandmothers, Marie Peters, Gertie Bellard, Dannie (Nixnoy) Gomes and Virgie Bellard; grandfather Logan E. Gomes, Sr.

Trevis leaves in God’s care to cherish his memory, a host of Aunts, Uncles, cousins, friends.