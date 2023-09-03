Black Business: 4th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill

The 4th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill is located in Oak Cliff it’s an American grill with food and drinks offered in an energetic atmosphere with the sounds of DJ music and a great dance floor. Hang out and watch sports, enjoy live performances come for happy hour, dance, and have fun with friends. Service options include takeout and dine-in. Stop by and enjoy this causal atmosphere at 7460 S. Westmoreland Rd. Ste 105, Dallas.

Follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/4thquarter/?hl=en For Booking, 214-919-8344.