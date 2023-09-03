Superb Woman: Berlinda Dorsey

Berlinda Dorsey is a Mother, Personal Development Coach, Author, Motivational Speaker, and Ordained Minister with a Bachelors Degree in Business and Finance from Chadwick University. Berlinda is the winner of the 2015 Motivational Speaker of the year award and Leadership of the year award! She specializes in personal growth and development, Re-inventing you, and relationship and career coaching, The President of The Legacy Academy Life Coaching Federation, her business programs include Going From Struggle to Strategy, Will The Real You Please Stand Up! My Soul Purpose, H.E.L.P. Me (Healing Enriched Life Practicums). Berlinda is a solution-focused Professional Life Coach, providing general support and practical feedback to help clients effectively address personal life challenges and roadblocks.
