TBAAL Riverfront Jazz Festival Friday Night

Stephanie Mills was the Friday night headliner at the The Black Academy of Arts and Letters Inc. (TBAAL) Riverfront Jazz Festival. Great acts are lined up all weekend long. Don’t Stop the Music! Cavin Yarbrough and Alisa Peoples of Yarbrough and Peoples were spotted in the parking lot after the concert. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price and NABJer Greg Dunmore from Detroit were out Friday night as well.