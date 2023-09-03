Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arts & Entertainment

TBAAL Riverfront Jazz Festival Friday Night

Published

Stephanie Mills was the Friday night headliner at the The Black Academy of Arts and Letters Inc. (TBAAL) Riverfront Jazz Festival. Great acts are lined up all weekend long. Don’t Stop the Music! Cavin Yarbrough and Alisa Peoples of Yarbrough and Peoples were spotted in the parking lot after the concert. Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price and NABJer Greg Dunmore from Detroit were out Friday night as well.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Johnson Unveiling at TBAAL (1) Johnson Unveiling at TBAAL (1)

Photo Album

Johnson Unveiling at TBAAL

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) kicked off this weekend’s Riverboat Jazz Festival with a happy hour reception and the unveiling of...

2 days ago

Obits

Tina Turner dead at 83

Wow! What a surprise to hear about the passing of another world music legend, TINA TURNER! She, of course, was a pioneer, a southern girl,...

May 25, 2023
Judges and Constables sworn in at Midnight Watch Program Judges and Constables sworn in at Midnight Watch Program

Photo Album

Judges and Constables sworn in at Midnight “Watch” Program

Judges and Constables sworn in at Midnight “Watch” Program at Dallas County Commissioners Court w/ Commissioners John Wiley Price and Theresa Daniel

January 1, 2023
Commissioner John Wiley Price Commissioner John Wiley Price

DMN Stories

John Wiley Price uses Carly Simon to call Dallas County Democratic Party chairwoman ‘vain’

The county commissioner chides Kristy Noble for a door hanger with her image; Noble says it’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’

September 17, 2022
Advertisement