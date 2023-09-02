Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NABJ Mourns Loss of Steve Crump

Published

Steve Crump
Steve Crump

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is mourning the loss of longtime member and esteemed journalist Steve Crump, who passed away today after a courageous battle with cancer.

Crump, 65, dedicated more than 40 years to the field of journalism, which included more than three decades of Emmy award-winning work as a reporter for WBTV in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He was NABJ’s inaugural Journalist of Distinction (2016), which honors an individual whose work has been extraordinary and significant to people in the African Diaspora.

He was recognized several times throughout his career with NABJ’s Salute to Excellence Award in multiple categories, including his 2022 win for “Muhammad Ali’s Victory Away from the Ring.”

“Steve was a personal friend and longtime mentor,” said Ken Lemon, NABJ President. “He was always there to cheer me and so many others on. His impact on my life as a journalist and NABJ member is indescribable. A beloved member, Steve was the personification of resilience. His impeccable work reached beyond the newsroom and into many lives to whom he gave hope and inspiration. We extend our condolences and love to his wife, Cathy, his entire family, colleagues, mentees, and all who knew and loved him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Crump’s exceptional coverage of the Black community – including tragedies like the Mother Emmanuel Church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina – made him a beacon of light and a respected storyteller. His work in journalism went hand-in-hand with the cause for equality, social justice and human rights, earning him such honors as the 2022 John Tyler Caldwell Award for the Humanities, which highlighted his documentary storytelling and “truthful, in-depth news reporting.” He was also inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame in 2020, previously named Educator of the Year by the Charlotte Post Foundation, and received the City of Charlotte’s Martin Luther King Junior Medallion Award.

Crump produced more than 20 documentaries on civil rights issues. His work included confronting racism through groundbreaking reporting, such as interviewing known Ku Klux Klan members and telling the story of the 1968 racist attack at historically Black South Carolina State University, where three students were shot to death and 30 others injured at the hands of the state highway patrol.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

big mama big mama

Editorial

BIG MAMA SAID DON’T LET A WISHBONE GROW WHERE A BACKBONE SHOULD BE.

SCHOOL SHOOTINGS & DRUG OVERDOSE, COMMUNITY MURDERS AND RACIALLY MOTIVATED HATE MUST GO

April 4, 2023

Cheryl's World

MY TRUTH: Black Press Love

As we celebrate the 196th anniversary of the Black Press, I am taking this opportunity to share most of my remarks from the 2022...

March 16, 2023
Presidents Call for Unity Between NABJ and NNPA Presidents Call for Unity Between NABJ and NNPA

News

Presidents Call for Unity Between NABJ and NNPA

By Texas Metro News Team  San Juan, PR – It was a moment in history that ironically happened on the second day of Black...

February 8, 2023

COVID-19 News

Brewing Within Episode 4: ‘Watch a different approach to a challenging aftermath’ in three parts

Watch or listen to all three parts of episode four featuring a California administrator, parent and coach as each expresses the challenges during the...

January 9, 2023
Advertisement