Janella Conley Mitchell (March 14, 1976 — August 27, 2023)

Janella was adopted by a loving mother at the age of 4 Betty Nell Mitchell. Janella attended Franklin High School where she later received her GED. She was very active and participated in numerous activities as well as the band where she was fluent with many instruments. She later went to school for pharmacy tech where she received her certification. She was employed by the City of Milwaukee before relocating to Dallas Texas with her loved ones. She later was employed by Greyhound Bus Company until her transition. Janella was a very loving, fun, outgoing, straight forward caring individual. She always loved on her family and made sure everyone was good no matter what she was going through.

Janella is preceded in death by her favorite Aunt Gail Nickerson-Freeman and her Uncle Ralph Nickerson whom she adored so much!! She is also preceded in death by her Uncle James Edward Mitchell and Emmitt Albert Mitchell (Aunt Bettye Mitchell, St. Louis).

She is survived by her loving mother Betty Nell Mitchell and Connell Chasen whom accepted the role of being her loving and caring father. She absolutely loved and adored him dearly. Janella leaves her Great Aunt Hadiyah Sadruddin to cherish her loving memories. She also leaves to cherish her adored aunts, Aunt Evelyn Mitchell, Aunt Johnie Pearl Qualls, and Dr. Rev Emma Jean Brown and her last living Uncle Taft Earl Nickerson Jr.

She also leaves behind her two cousins Robyn Jordan and La’Toshia Nickerson, that were always side by side growing up enjoying life and spending quality time together. In addition to a host of cousins and friends that will miss her dearly.

A MOTHER’S LOVE

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Lord allowed me to hear on the radio in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ” Black parents needed,” I KNEW that was a calling on MY LIFE! I wanted to SHARE my life with someone else!! I KNEW that the Lord had BLESSED me!!

I had an OVERWHELMING DESIRE to ENRICH someone else life!! When I first laid eyes on this young LADY, I KNEW she was the one that the Lord had for me! What JOY filled my heart! I dressed my little Beauty, and FIXED her hair on court day. I was soooo excited! She slept peacefully throughout the process.

The Lord opened the hearts of Providence Baptist Church membership (Rev. Joe A Games), Georgia Tripplett -diseased, Beverly, Alberta, Emanuel, (Linda & Carla neighbors across the hall), who all welcomed me with open arms into their Milwaukee Families. What a blessing!

My long time college roommate/sister and her husband (James & Margaret Sneed) PLUS their 2 small boys, James Jr. and Nathaniel gave Janella a SURPRISE WELCOME to the FAMILY party in Dallas, Texas to meet PART OF the Mitchell/Washington/Nickerson family members! Janella and I sat sat on the floor of my friends den where everyone could LAVISH their eyes on OUR newest family member for the very first time! UNSPEAKABLE JOY radiated throughout my entire body! The ENTIRE FAMILY upon sight fell in LOVE with my BUNDLE OF JOY. Help me celebrate the birthday of my BUNDLE of LIFE that the Lord blessed me with.

ADVERTISEMENT