Black Business: SistaVibe Ear Ornaments & Accessories By: Mesha Coleman

SistaVibe Ear Ornaments & Accessories

SistaVibe makes unique handmade ear ornaments and accessories. It’s located in the McKinney area. Sometimes you just need a little sunshine, or you just may be feeling grounded. You could also feel soft and ladylike. Whatever the vibe Sista Vibes Ear Ornaments & Accessories has it. All of the jewelry is handmade. It’s not just an accessory, it’s a vibe. Follow them on Facebook @Sista Vibes Ear Ornaments & Accessories. Visit the website to order your new vibe.

SistaVibe.Etsy.com

