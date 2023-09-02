Black Business: SistaVibe Ear Ornaments & Accessories By: Mesha Coleman

SistaVibe makes unique handmade ear ornaments and accessories. It’s located in the McKinney area. Sometimes you just need a little sunshine, or you just may be feeling grounded. You could also feel soft and ladylike. Whatever the vibe Sista Vibes Ear Ornaments & Accessories has it. All of the jewelry is handmade. It’s not just an accessory, it’s a vibe. Follow them on Facebook @Sista Vibes Ear Ornaments & Accessories. Visit the website to order your new vibe.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
The 4th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill is located in Oak Cliff it’s an American grill with food and drinks offered in an energetic...
Spotlight Story
Michael Guinn-MSW is a speaker/presenter/poet. As a professionally trained and experienced life coach, emcee, mentor, and event consultant, he has the tools and understanding...
Spotlight Story
Ricky Paul Puckett is located in the Dallas, Texas area. Ricky is a passionate gospel artist who also acts and writes poems and stories....
Spotlight Story
Glori Monroe is an international speaker, entrepreneur, author, and prophet. Known as The Leadership Coach. She is the coach to leaders. Her mission is...