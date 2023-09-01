Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photo Album

Johnson Unveiling at TBAAL

Published

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) kicked off this weekend’s Riverboat Jazz Festival with a happy hour reception and the unveiling of a donated garment to the Academy from retired U.S. Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

According to TBAAL Founder Curtis King, all other garments in the facility’s gallery are from entertainers and Johnson is the first non-entertainer.  She is, however, highly celebrated for her work during her 30 years in Congress.

Businessman Roland Parrish sponsored the Reception and Unveiling.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Obits

Tina Turner dead at 83

Wow! What a surprise to hear about the passing of another world music legend, TINA TURNER! She, of course, was a pioneer, a southern girl,...

May 25, 2023
Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

Photo Album

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson hosts last Christmas Gathering for District 30

December 27, 2022
jasmine crockett jasmine crockett

News

REPRESENTATIVE JASMINE CROCKETT CONDEMNS HARASSMENT & DISINFORMATION TACTICS  AGAINST RETIRING CONGRESSWOMAN 

From Staff Reports Actions of a write-in candidate prompted a judge to grant the 86-year-old Congresswoman a restraining order against Debbie Walker  A judge...

November 6, 2022
REP. JOHNSON REP. JOHNSON

News

REP. JOHNSON ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL DESIGNATION OF 9-8-8 FOR NATIONAL SUICIDE HOTLINE DIALING CODE

Dallas, TX — Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson announced that her legislation to designate 9-8-8 as the universal telephone number for the national suicide prevention...

July 14, 2022
Advertisement