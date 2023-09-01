Johnson Unveiling at TBAAL

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) kicked off this weekend’s Riverboat Jazz Festival with a happy hour reception and the unveiling of a donated garment to the Academy from retired U.S. Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

According to TBAAL Founder Curtis King, all other garments in the facility’s gallery are from entertainers and Johnson is the first non-entertainer. She is, however, highly celebrated for her work during her 30 years in Congress.

Businessman Roland Parrish sponsored the Reception and Unveiling.

