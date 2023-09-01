Superb Woman: Erica Loewe

Erica Loewe

Erica Loewe has just been elevated to special assistant to the president and chief of staff for the White House Office of Public Engagement. Most recently the Director of African American Media at the White House, she has served in numerous positions including as Deputy Communications Director for U.S. House Majority Whip James Clyburn; Deputy Communications Director and Press Secretary for House Financial Services Committee; and Director and Manager for the Podesta Group. Erica received her BS Degree in Public Relations/Education from the University of Florida, where she was involved in Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Mid-Florida, The Gainesville Sun, UF Center for Leadership and Service, Ebony Appreciation Awards Committee, Inc., University Minority Mentor Program, Florida Alternative Breaks, Gainesville Harvest, and as a member of the Black Student Union.