FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: The Wrong Bread

One of my dear friends from high school and I have a pattern. When we find a video that is riveting about scripture, we send it to the other for an opinion. There are times when we don’t agree and I always welcome the opportunity to have a spirited conversation. Despite our different religious up-bringings in the church, we share some fundamental beliefs. I also appreciate that our conversations are always in a spirit of love—it’s never to condemn but always out of a desire to understand.

Recently, he sent a video of a vlogger chastising a pastor about his sermon. In the sermon, the pastor commented that we have it all wrong. Adam was created with only one rib which demonstrated the brokenness of man and Eve was created whole because she had both ribs. The vlogger felt that this type of teaching was creating a church that pushed men out and catered to women. Others on YouTube created similar content criticizing this message as appealing to women.

For me, it wasn’t about a message that pandered to women. The pastor was trying to convey that a woman’s worth is not tied to being in a relationship–agreed. My issue was that it was the message of the pastor that God made something that was broken. In Genesis 1:27 MSG, “God created human beings; he created them godlike, Reflecting God’s nature. He created them male and female.” So, if God created humans in his image, then we can deduce that God is not broken. Genesis 1:31 GNT further reminds us that God did not look at what He created and felt that it was malfunctioned: “God looked at everything he had made, and he was very pleased…” Scripture continues to remind us of God’s stance on His creation: “For every creation of God is good, and nothing that is received with thanksgiving should be rejected.” (1 Timothy 4:4) If God can look at what He made and saw the goodness in it, we, too, need to rejoice and not reject the creation of God.

In a world that has so many sound bites and the desire to go viral immediately, Christians have become captive to the desire to sound provocative in order to be seen and get more likes. We need to be very careful in not just taking the word of anyone that quotes scriptures (you should even check me) or is in a pulpit. 2 Timothy 2:15 tells us to “Study to show yourself approved by God, a workman who need not be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” You need to study for yourself beyond your time in the pews on Sunday morning.

I don’t have a heaven or a hell to put this pastor or anyone in but I want to encourage you to do the work. It’s important that you read the Word. Matthew 24:24 MSG says, “Fake Messiahs and lying preachers are going to pop up everywhere. Their impressive credentials and bewitching performances will pull the wool over the eyes of even those who ought to know better. But I’ve given you fair warning.” We are told this repeatedly: “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world.” (1 John 4:1)

Jesus told his disciples to be careful of false teaching. “The disciples had forgotten to bring any bread when they crossed the lake. Jesus then warned them, “Watch out! Guard against the yeast of the Pharisees and Sadducees.” The disciples missed it. They thought Jesus was referring to actual bread. “Don’t you know by now that I am not talking to you about bread? Watch out for the yeast of the Pharisees and Sadducees!

Finally, the disciples understood that Jesus wasn’t talking about the yeast used to make bread, but about the teaching of the Pharisees and Sadducees.” (Matthew 16:1-12)

The Pharisees and Sadducees were both church leaders who were not teaching the people correctly. Just like the disciples, we miss it, too. The leaders may have changed but be mindful because the spirit is still the same.

Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew is the President of Soulstice Consultancy and the Founder of the Reconciliation and Restoration Foundation. She is also the author of four books and the host of the Tapestry podcast.

