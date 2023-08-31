MY TRUTH: Dear…

Don’t Believe the Hype Supporters and non profit organization leaders:

Since 1995, I have hosted the Don’t Believe the Hype Celebrity Bowl-a-thon to raise funds for scholarships, internships and grants to ensure that our students have resources to help them on the way to success.

There were so many challenges facing some students, I was hoping that I could ease the burden somewhat.

Now I am an advocate of young people doing their research and applying for scholarships, but I also know that we must also join them in the struggle by helping when we can.

Enter, friends of Don’t Believe the Hype.

Thanks to your support we have been able to fund trips for students to professional organizations’ career conferences and conventions; we’ve funded summer internships, provided academic and athletic scholarships; and supported area youth programs. In the past, the Foundation has sponsored programs featuring Mrs. Mamie Till Mobley Bradley, Dr. Ivan Van Sertima and Mr. Dick Gregory.

We are committed to making a difference and that also comes in the form of our Healthy Living Expo that will take place at the African American Museum, immediately following the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in January.

You see, we are walking and talking and making a difference and on September 9, we need you to join us for Cheryl Smith’s Don’t Believe the Hype Celebrity Bowl-a-thon at AMF DeSoto 6-10 pm, featuring Reps. Toni Rose and Rhetta Bowers, Judges Aiesha Redmond and Valencia Nash, Hon. Derick Evans, actress Ptosha Story, Deputy Secretary Demetria McCain, Hon. Charlotte Berry, Radio Personalities Dareia Jacobs, Jazze Radio Chica, Ms. Community, Ken Bell, Vincent Hall, The Commish, Cedric Bailey and the Reality Coach, Norma Adams Wade, Chris Arnold, IMAJ, Sen. Royce West, Jabari Johnson, Indy B, NFL great Bethel Johnson, and many, many more! It is sponsored by Karrington Realty, Black Business Directory, Evans Engraving, WAAITT, LLC, African American Museum, MOCCA Cosmetics, D/FW Association of Black Journalists, City Men Cook and Celebrating Life Foundation. Team Sponsors include: JBJ Management, Rep. Toni Rose, Judge Aiesha Redmond, Comm. John Wiley Price, Mezzanine Fund, Cedar Crest Golf Course, Cr&ive Outlet,

Golden Gate Funeral Home and I Messenger Media LLC.

Vendors include Democratic Voters Guide, Judge Dominique Collins, Francine Ly, NAACP and MOCCA Cosmetics.

This is a family affair and we want you, our family there to support a non profit organization that is supporting OUR community.

Which brings me to my truth.

There are so many non profit organizations that are doing great work, but unfortunately those stories are not being told.

We’re not going to play the blame game because there’s room for improvement on all sides. After all, you can’t have a party and not invite people, can you? There’s some marketing and promoting that has to go on and yes, you need a budget because how can you ask people to help you and you don’t put up anything? Are you supposed to expect FREE promotions that sell your tickets but then you won’t even offer comp tickets or even media credentials without being prompted?

The media should provide forums and opportunities to provide public service announcements for these non profits. BUT, they have to know who you are.

Therefore, I am doing a call out to ALL non profit organizations. Hear me loud and clear. Spread the word,

Share this link www.survey-monkey.com/r/JNTXGV3 or go online to www.texasmetronews.com and complete the form that will help us to share your message with the world. You can email the form back to editor@texasmetronews.com or mail to 320 S. R.L. Thornton Frwy, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75203.

I am going to give you a little time because I know there are some large non profits but there are some small ones also who have a small team.

Hopefully by the end of the year, December 31, 2023, you will have responded because we are going to start the new year off on a good foot.

And that good foot means that you will share your message BUT you will also help others and give as much as you ask!

In fact you can begin by coming on over to the Don’t Believe the Hype Celebrity Bowl-a-thon at the AMF DeSoto on September 9. See you there!

