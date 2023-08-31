Black Business: Ricky Paul Puckett

Ricky Paul Puckett is located in the Dallas, Texas area. Ricky is a passionate gospel artist who also acts and writes poems and stories. He considers himself a worshipper rather than a singer. His songs relate to what he feels on the inside and the lyrics are given to him by God. The Word of God, His love, and what He does for others provide inspiration. He enjoys visiting nursing homes to bring a smile to people’s faces and watch them come alive upon hearing gospel music. You can book Ricky for your event. Visit his website to shop and even subscribe at https://www.rickypaulpuckett.com/ 254.659.0355 or email: peptundra@gmail.com