Superb Woman: Caroline Robinson

Caroline Robinson is the Client Services Manager at Visit Dallas. A graduate of Kilbourne High School where she was an honor varsity basketball and softball student; she graduated from Louisiana State University, where she was initiated into the Rho Epsilon Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and received a BS Degree in Sport Administration – Sports Commerce. She then received her MBA in Sport Management from Florida Atlantic University. She has enjoyed stints as Events Coordinator for the University Athletic Association Inc.; Events Services Coordinator for USA Triathlon; Event Coordinator for Palm Beach County Sports Commission; and Entertainment and Events Game Day Operations Assistant for Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. Skilled, efficient and committed, Caroline has a servant heart and everywhere she goes she leads!
