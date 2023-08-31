Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Caroline Robinson

Published

Carolin Robinson
Carolin Robinson

Caroline Robinson is the Client Services Manager at Visit Dallas. A graduate of Kilbourne High School where she was an honor varsity basketball and softball student; she graduated from Louisiana State University, where she was initiated into the Rho Epsilon Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and received a BS Degree in Sport Administration – Sports Commerce. She then received her MBA in Sport Management from Florida Atlantic University. She has enjoyed stints as Events Coordinator for the University Athletic Association Inc.; Events Services Coordinator for USA Triathlon; Event Coordinator for Palm Beach County Sports Commission; and Entertainment and Events Game Day Operations Assistant for Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. Skilled, efficient and committed, Caroline has a servant heart and everywhere she goes she leads!

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

LaChelle Evans LaChelle Evans

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: LaChelle Evans

LaChelle Evans, CTA is the National Sales Manager for Visit Frisco. Previously she was Assistant Director of Sales for Assistant Director of Sales for...

2 days ago
Pam Roach Pam Roach

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Pam Roach

Pam Roach is the Vice President in the Social Change Group at Ogilvy Public Relations. She studied Speech and Communication Studies at Tarrant County...

3 days ago
Kenna Parker Kenna Parker

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kenna Parker

The oh so talented Kenna Parker is an author and entrepreneur. She has always loved learning and believes that to feel the process of...

4 days ago
Jessamy Brown Jessamy Brown

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Jessamy Brown

Jessamy Brown is the Corporate Communications Manager at Cook’s Children’s Hospital. Former public relations specialist at JPS Health Network and former education reporter at...

5 days ago
Advertisement