Terrance Dwayne Miles Sr

Terrance Dwayne Miles was born September 24, 1961, to Mr. Willie Ed Miles and Mrs. Adell Body Johnson in Dallas, TX. Later in life reared by Lamar Johnson.

Terrance graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in 1981. Early in life he was wed and to that union one child was born, Terrance Jr. He worked for Kwik Wash, and Friendly Chevrolet. He loved to fix things and watch sports, especially his Texas Longhorns. Terrance’s joy was looking forward to family and friends gathering at the family homestead and sharing good food, fun loving memories and having a good time.

Terrance was an easy going man that loved his family, and held a special place in the hearts of all that knew him. He will be greatly missed.

Terrance is preceded in death by his parents Willie Ed Miles, Adell Body Johnson, Mr. Lamar Johnson and one brother Baby Miles.

Terrance leaves to cherish his memory, his loving son Terrance Miles Jr. (Ashley), grandson Tristan. His loving brothers and sisters, Robert Jefferson (Gloria), Joyce Durham, Lovennia Hodge (Lonnie), Fredrick Miles (Ann), Lois Miles, Willie Miles (Kendra), Edward Miles (Cathy), Janet Simmons (Karl Sr.), Mark Anthony Johnson. And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other family and friends.

Though our family chain has been broken, one day we will link together again.