Spotlight Story

Black Business: Glori Monroe The Leadership Coach

Published

Glori Monroe The Leadership Coach

Glori Monroe is an international speaker, entrepreneur, author, and prophet. Known as The Leadership Coach. She is the coach to leaders. Her mission is to help women align with God’s purpose for creation as a leader in any facet of life by healing their core and fully stepping into their full potential through her spiritual Beauty Treatments. (BT) Each treatment brings you closer to learning your divine self, living it out loud, and leading by example. These BTs are designed to dismantle old habits, confront traumas, and establish a new world of possibilities as the leader God predestined you to be. Visit Dr. Glori Monroe’s website and subscribe.

https://www.glorimonroe.com/ 305-998-5798 or email: info@glorimonroe.com

