Superb Woman: LaChelle Evans

LaChelle Evans, CTA is the National Sales Manager for Visit Frisco. Previously she was Assistant Director of Sales for Assistant Director of Sales for Embassy Suites Dallas Frisco Hotel Convention Center & Spa; and Director of Destination Sales for Visit Wichita. LaChelle has served as Vice President of Communications for MPI Texas Hill Country Chapter; Board member of Texas Society of Association Executives; and Director and Committee member of the Dallas-Fort Worth Association Executives. A consummate professional, LaChelle is strategic, dedicated and highly valued as a team player and a born leader. Pleasant and a joy to be around, people love her smile. LaChelle is passionate about anything she does and she is especially interested in service and volunteering.
