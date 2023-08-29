SAVING Americans From Crushing Student Loan Debt

President Biden announced the official launch of the most affordable repayment plan ever created – the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan and kicked off an outreach campaign to encourage eligible borrowers to sign up for the plan.

The SAVE plan is an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan that calculates payments based on a borrower’s income and family size – not their loan balance – and forgives remaining balances after a certain number of years.

Don’t take my word for it. See informational resources below.

Joe Madison The Black Eagle: Interview with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona here.

Read More: SAVE Plan Fact Sheet

