10 Ways To Clean Your Colon

How important is your colon? Well, not only is it responsible for breaking down your food and providing nutrition, but it also eliminates waste products from the body through feces. It is one of the main systems that keep your body working effectively. Having a healthy colon is equivalent to having a healthy body overall.

Your colon removes not only the excess physical wastes but also chemical wastes. We have found some natural remedies to keep your colon happy without breaking your wallet.

1. Add fresh lemon juice to a glass of lukewarm water. Add one pinch of sea salt and one teaspoon of honey. Stir the ingredients and drink the juice immediately. You should take this first thing before breakfast.

2. Fish oil or fish oil supplements. Fish oils are effective for colon cleansing due to their Omega-3 fatty acids that aid in adequate digestion.

The next way to clean your colon is something you’ve seen, but a lot of people aren’t doing it right. It involves creating your own juice, but the right way.

3. To detox your colon you can make your own homemade juice. Mix ½ cup of organic apple juice, two tablespoons of chlorophyll, two tablespoons of aloe vera juice and one tablespoon of psyllium husk powder (unflavored) in a glass of water. Drink and enjoy!

4. Yup, just don’t eat anything. Fasting is a good way of colon cleansing. It helps your kidneys and liver eliminate the harmful toxins from the body and the rest of your system. However, while on your fast, drink fresh vegetable juices or fresh fruit juices.

5. Probiotics such as bananas, garlic and onions are natural supplements to help kill the harmful parasites and bacteria present in your intestines. Probiotics also aid in the growth of the good bacteria that are useful to your body.

6. Ginger root helps in stimulating the colon and thus helps in the cleansing process. You can get ginger root in dessert or tea flavor.

7. Dandelion root works wonders in cleansing the colon as well as the liver. It stimulates bile secretion and also helps to eliminate debris present in the bile.

8. You can improve your digestive system and increase your appetite by consuming Triphala fruit supplements. Mix the herbs in one glass of lukewarm water and take it after dinner.

9. Peppermint tea is good for relieving indigestion, acidity and bloating.

10. Drinking apple juice regularly encourages bowel movements, breaks down toxins and improves the health of your liver and the digestive system.

There’s no need to visit expensive clinics and spas. You can have your own colon cleansing and detoxifying system in the comfort of your home. Home remedies are economical, practical and are proven to be safe and successful.

