Traci Michelle Owens (JULY 15, 1967 – JULY 31, 2023)

Traci Michelle Owens

Traci was born on July 15, 1967 to Warren and Blanche Jones in Dallas, Texas. Traci graduated from Wilmer Hutchins High School in 1985. She served as a Bluebelle on the drill team. She attended Cedar Valley College. She was a loyal and dedicated employee at Nissan Motor Company for 25 years. She was very independent and never relied nor waited for anyone to take care of business. She loved to visit the casino, spend time doing home improvement projects, and spend time with family.

Traci comfortably went to glory on July 31, 2023 at T. Boone Pickens hospice facility. She was reunited with her parents; three sisters, Cheryl, Deborah and Dolores; one brother, Donald R. Fuller and one nephew, Xavion Jones.

She has two brothers, Kevin Jones and David Michael Jones; one sister, Kay F. Jones; her nieces and nephews, Erik Wilson, Lawana Bell, Phillip Jones, Bianca Jones, Bryce Jones, (great nephew) LaDerria Meyers, Demarcus Jones, Demarcus Jones, Jr. (great nephew) Kahya Turner, Earl Daniel, Michael Thompson, Ja’rii Clark, Jadyn Clark, Jasmine Jones. Traci was an awesome daughter, sister, friend and an amazing aunt to her nieces and nephews.