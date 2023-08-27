Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Traci Michelle Owens (JULY 15, 1967 – JULY 31, 2023)

Published

Traci Michelle Owens
Traci Michelle Owens

Traci was born on July 15, 1967 to Warren and Blanche Jones in Dallas, Texas. Traci graduated from Wilmer Hutchins High School in 1985. She served as a Bluebelle on the drill team. She attended Cedar Valley College. She was a loyal and dedicated employee at Nissan Motor Company for 25 years. She was very independent and never relied nor waited for anyone to take care of business. She loved to visit the casino, spend time doing home improvement projects, and spend time with family.

Traci comfortably went to glory on July 31, 2023 at T. Boone Pickens hospice facility. She was reunited with her parents; three sisters, Cheryl, Deborah and Dolores; one brother, Donald R. Fuller and one nephew, Xavion Jones.

She has two brothers, Kevin Jones and David Michael Jones; one sister, Kay F. Jones; her nieces and nephews, Erik Wilson, Lawana Bell, Phillip Jones, Bianca Jones, Bryce Jones, (great nephew) LaDerria Meyers, Demarcus Jones, Demarcus Jones, Jr. (great nephew) Kahya Turner, Earl Daniel, Michael Thompson, Ja’rii Clark, Jadyn Clark, Jasmine Jones. Traci was an awesome daughter, sister, friend and an amazing aunt to her nieces and nephews.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Ralph Holmes Ralph Holmes

Obits

Ralph Holmes (August 29, 1952 – July 30, 2023)

Ralph was born on August 29, 1952 in Dallas, Texas to James and Iris Wright. He attended Dallas Independent School District. Later in life...

August 21, 2023
Dr. Carnell Murrell, Sr. Dr. Carnell Murrell, Sr.

Obits

Dr. Carnell Murrell, Sr. (June 25, 1962 – July 27, 2023)

Prophet Dr. Carnell Murrell, born on June 25, 1962, in Dallas, Texas, son of Reverend Clinton Charles Murrell and Arlena Cobb. As the second...

August 14, 2023
Mario Luis Leal Mario Luis Leal

Obits

Mario Luis Leal (August 19, 1954 – July 17, 2023)

Mario Luis Leal was born August 19, 1954, to Mario and Rita Leal in Havana, Cuba. As a young man he immigrated to the...

August 7, 2023
Robert Lynn Lewis III Robert Lynn Lewis III

Obits

Robert Lynn Lewis III (11/09/1990 – 07/23/2023)

Robert Lynn Lewis III, 32, beloved Father, Son, Brother & Uncle, entered this world on November 9, 1990, in Fort. Worth, Texas. Born to...

July 31, 2023
Advertisement