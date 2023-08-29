Superb Woman: Pam Roach

Pam Roach is the Vice President in the Social Change Group at Ogilvy Public Relations. She studied Speech and Communication Studies at Tarrant County College, receiving her Associate of Arts in Communications and then she graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington, where she became involved with the Public Relations Student Society of America, National Association of Black Journalists, Dallas Fort Worth Association of Black Communicators. Hailing from Buffalo, NY, Pam is a community servant. Among her many commitments, she has served as Chairman of the Civil Service Commission in Arlington; Member of Super Bowl XLV Host Committee Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arlington Convention Center; and Board of Community Advisors of Junior League of Arlington.
