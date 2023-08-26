Connect with us

Billy Wayne Pitts (SEPTEMBER 11, 1943 – AUGUST 5, 2023)

Billy Wayne Pitts
Billy Wayne Pitts

Billy Wayne Pitts was born on September 11, 1943, to Elihu Roosevelt and Cora Lee Pitts in Boz, Tx. He received his education in the Waxahachie School District. He later moved to Dallas, Tx and met the love of his life Lois Pitts. They were married on November 27th, 1965. To their union two children were born.

He began his career at Yellow Freight where he retired. He then began work at the Dallas Independent School District where he retired in 2012. He was a faithful member of the senior usher board at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Dallas, Tx.

On Saturday, August 5, 2023, Billy Wayne Pitts departed his life peacefully at the age of 79. He was welcomed into his eternal home of glory by his parents, Elihu Roosevelt Pitts and Cora Lee Pitts; siblings, Elihu Pitts Jr., William Charles Pitts Sr., Patricia Scott, and Mary Waters.

Mr. Pitts is survived by his wife, Lois Jermany Pitts; children, Jeffrey Wayne Pitts and Cheryl Pitts; granddaughter, Tia Hicks; great-grandson Kaiden Hicks; siblings Cora Branch of Waxahachie, Tx; Albert Pitts of Waxahachie, Tx; Vera Williams of Desoto, Tx; and a host of other relatives and friends.

