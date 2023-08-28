Connect with us

Black Business: The OML Organics Store

The OML Organic Store

OML Organics is a wellness company that uses natural ingredients to support daily health regimens and to prevent health ailments/issues. Their formulated products are NOT to diagnose, treat, or cure illnesses but to assist the body by utilizing its natural healing properties through plant-based, organic, and herbal treatment. Eat the Good – They have Sea Moss Gell, Organic Green Tea, Seasonings, and more. Visit the website. https://www.theomlorganics.com/ 630-551-8418 or email
info@omlorganics.com.

You May Also Like

Candles By Sherrie Candles By Sherrie

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Candles By Sherrie

Love Candles? This is the place for you. Sherrie’s Soy Candles are hand-poured and made with love. The scents are wonderful and long-lasting. Are...

17 hours ago
Jube’s Smokehouse Jube’s Smokehouse

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Jube’s Smokehouse

Jube’s Smokehouse Restaurant is in the Fort Worth area. If you have an event and you don’t have the time to cook for it...

3 days ago
DIGITAL MARKETING MAVEN DIGITAL MARKETING MAVEN

Spotlight Story

Black Business: DIGITAL MARKETING MAVEN

Re-imagine your digital presence, Digital Marketing Maven offers packaged branding and business bundles for established businesses, growing businesses, and new entrepreneurs who understand the...

4 days ago
The Brown Thumb The Brown Thumb

Spotlight Story

Black Business: The Brown Thumb

The Brown Thumb Plant Nursery is self-care in a new way. If you don’t have a green thumb join The Brown Thumb’s plant community...

5 days ago
