Self-Diagnosing: Is It Crohn’s or Just Bad Gas?

By Jaleesa Robinson

It’s easy to run to the internet, get on a search engine and succumb to minutes and hours of searching up what could possibly be wrong. A bad headache and a simple Google search will have you coming to the conclusion that you possibly have two months to live. A simple search of symptoms and you’re already planning your funeral. Self-diagnosing can be helpful but also dangerous to your mental health. Stop, take a breath and think. Could there possibly be some underlying health issues? Yes, and it’s great that you took the time to look into it but before you write off your abdominal pain as Crohn’s disease, what if it is just gas?

Is it Crohn’s Disease?

Crohn’s disease has many symptoms that the average person might face on a daily basis.

Since the symptoms are normal digestive problems, it’s easy to take something so small as diarrhea and write it off as the disease.

Crohn’s disease is a type of illness that falls in the category of inflammatory bowel disease also known as IBD.

When the inflammation occurs, it can affect different parts of one’s gastrointestinal (digestive) tract.

This includes the esophagus, small and large intestines, stomach, colon, rectum and or the anus.

Usually, the symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and cramping, fatigue, rectum bleeding, urgent bowel movements, constipation, iron deficiency (anemia) and more. The disease is usually found in preteens (ages 13) to adults (age 30).

With Crohn’s, the intestinal walls become inflamed and scarred. This creates narrow pathways where the nutrients from the food that has been broken down pass through. Scarred intestinal walls can lead to sores. In the event, one is diagnosed with Crohn’s irregular pathways start to form. Once this happens, there are possibilities for sores and other harmful bacteria to travel to other parts of your body, which could cause future damage and lead to more life-threatening medical problems. So again, is it Crohn’s?

Or is it Just Gas?

Now constant discomfort or pain in your stomach and abdominal can lead you to think that the worst has happened but what if it is just gas? It’s easy to worry or run to the worst-case scenario but check the facts. When did the pain start? A few days ago or a few weeks and or months ago? How is the pain? Uncomfortable or severe? Are you actually using the bathroom more or is it that you

weren’t using the bathroom enough before? Has your fiber intake been enough and how have your eating habits been? Before jumping to conclusions and assuming that this will be the end all be all, make sure that these questions are asked and thoroughly answered.

How to Tell The Difference Between Crohn’s and Digestive Problems

Since both of these medical issues form because of complications with the digestive system, the symptoms of each are very similar. Common symptoms for both are diarrhea, weight loss, constipation, abdominal pain and low appetite. Now while these symptoms could expose the possibility of a digestive disease, there are other components to go over before making a full assessment.

Crohn’s disease is an autoimmune disorder that consists of complications such as chronic inflammation in your GI tract. If there are persistent symptoms of pain in your stomach, rectal bleeding, constipation, chronic diarrhea, unusual menstrual cycles or there is a family history of Crohn’s, then consult with a doctor immediately.

The only way to be diagnosed with Crohn’s disease is by a doctor who will ask you a series of questions about your family history, and symptoms and then perform a series of tests and x-rays.

With digestive problems, if you’re suffering from a period of indigestion, constipation, or reflux then it might be what you’re consuming and when you are consuming it. Consuming dairy, eating spicy foods often, consuming more fats than fiber, not drinking enough water and too many sugary and carbonated drinks are all reasons why you may be constipated, feel sick and suffer from indigestion.

You’ve Figured It Out, So Now What?

The best way to know if something is wrong with your body is to pay close attention to it. If you noticed that your eating habits are pretty good but you’re still suffering, then reach out to a doctor.

If you’ve noticed that your eating habits aren’t the best and are concerned, then reach out to a doctor as well. It’s always best to get an opinion from a medical professional instead of just online sources. Though they are helpful, all self-diagnoses aren’t right.

